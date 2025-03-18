Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Huohuo re-run: Should you pull for her signature Light Cone?

Huohuo’s re-run banner is scheduled for the second half of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 patch. When the new half commences, players will get to roll in her banner to acquire this 5-star Abundance character. Alongside the character, her signature Light Cone banner will become available. Just like the unit, players can use their Stellar Jades to roll in this banner to acquire Night of Fright, Huohuo’s signature LC.

If you already have Huohuo added to your collection, it's a no-brainer that you should pull for Night of Fright in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Considering the various other options that players can use instead of her signature LC, some of them might wonder whether they should pull for Night of Fright.

This article discusses why you should pull for Huohuo’s signature Light Cone during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

You should be pulling for Night of Fright in Honkai Star Rail 3.1’s second half

Night of Fright's effects in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, you definitely should pull for Huohuo’s signature Light Cone, Night of Fright, when the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1 commences, especially if you have Huohuo.

Before discussing why you should pull the LC, let’s take a look at its unique effect:

Deep, Deep Breaths: This increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. When any ally uses their Ultimate, the wearer restores HP for the ally currently with the lowest HP Percentage by an amount equal to 10% of the healed ally’s Max HP. When the wearer provides healing for an ally, it increases the healed ally’s ATK by 1.4%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and lasts for 2 turns(s).

As you can see, Night of Fright can passively boost Huohuo’s Energy Regeneration Rate. Moreover, it allows her to heal one ally with the lowest health whenever one of her team members triggers their ultimate ability. Night of Fright synergizes well with Huohuo’s abilities and also boosts her allies’s fighting prowess.

Huohuo's first Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you don't have adequate Stellar Jades to spare, you can settle for Huohuo’s first Eidolon. The power-up boosts the character’s supporting potential as it allows Huohuo to grant an SPD boost when her Passive Talent is active. Although it doesn't automatically heal this 5-star unit’s allies, the Eidolon helps them act faster than normal.

If you settle for Huohuo’s E1 instead of her signature LC, you can equip multiple alternatives on the character.

These alternatives are as follows:

Time Waits for No One

Post-Op Conversation

Shared feeling

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

