Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show Memory of Chaos line-up and buffs

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks have hinted at the possible enemy lineup for Memory of Chaos, a permanent gameplay mode in Honkai Star Rail, which refreshes routinely. It allows players to test their characters against newer and stronger bosses. Recent leaks from leaker HomDGCat have disclosed the new enemy line-ups and buffs for Memory of Chaos in version 3.3. The details were reposted by HonkaiStarRail_leaks on Reddit.

Ad

This article explores the leaks regarding the possible upcoming enemies and bosses in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change before release.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos enemy line-ups and buffs, as per leaks

Ad

Trending

According to leaks shared by reputed leaker HomDGCat, the enemy lineup for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 might feature some new Amphoreus bosses, along with old enemies from the previous regions.

As per the leaks, this upcoming cycle of Memory of Chaos will have the following buffs that players can utilize:

After the ally in position 1 uses their Ultimate, both the character and their memosprite will gain "Memory Imprint," lasting for 1 turn. DMG dealt by units having this Memory Imprint will be increased by 40%. Additionally, 2 hits per action will be added to the "Memory Turbulence" (up to a maximum of 10 hits). At the beginning of each cycle, Memory Turbulence will deal 1 instance of True DMG to a random enemy.

Ad

Players can expect to battle the following enemies in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos, according to leaks:

Stage 11

First half

Pollux, Deathwing Husk, Ferry of Souls - 1749636 x2 HP (weaknesses: Wind, Quantum, Imaginary)

Second half

The Ascended - 592184 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Lightning)

- 592184 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Lightning) Automaton Grizzly - 699854 HP (weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Lightning)

- 699854 HP (weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Lightning) Stellaron Hunter: Sam - 2691747 HP (weaknesses: Lightning, Quantum, Imaginary)

Stage 12

First half

Moonlit Pegasus x2 - 1564227 x2 HP (weaknesses: Fire, Quantum, Imaginary)

- 1564227 x2 HP (weaknesses: Fire, Quantum, Imaginary) Furiae Praetor - 1759755 HP (weaknesses: Ice, Lightning, Quantum)

- 1759755 HP (weaknesses: Ice, Lightning, Quantum) Swarm: True Sting - 2150812 x2 HP (weaknesses: Ice, Quantum, Imaginary)

Ad

Second half

Black Tide's Corroded Demon - 1368699 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Wind, Quantum)

- 1368699 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Wind, Quantum) Dark Sun Gryphon - 1466463 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Fire, Quantum)

- 1466463 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Fire, Quantum) Black Tide's Corroded Axe - 332398 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Quantum)

- 332398 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Quantum) Borisin Warhead: Hoolay - 2688515 x2 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Fire, Wind)

Check out more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.