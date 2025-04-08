Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show Memory of Chaos line-up and buffs

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks have hinted at the possible enemy lineup for Memory of Chaos, a permanent gameplay mode in Honkai Star Rail, which refreshes routinely. It allows players to test their characters against newer and stronger bosses. Recent leaks from leaker HomDGCat have disclosed the new enemy line-ups and buffs for Memory of Chaos in version 3.3. The details were reposted by HonkaiStarRail_leaks on Reddit.
This article explores the leaks regarding the possible upcoming enemies and bosses in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change before release.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos enemy line-ups and buffs, as per leaks
According to leaks shared by reputed leaker HomDGCat, the enemy lineup for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 might feature some new Amphoreus bosses, along with old enemies from the previous regions.
As per the leaks, this upcoming cycle of Memory of Chaos will have the following buffs that players can utilize:
- After the ally in position 1 uses their Ultimate, both the character and their memosprite will gain "Memory Imprint," lasting for 1 turn. DMG dealt by units having this Memory Imprint will be increased by 40%. Additionally, 2 hits per action will be added to the "Memory Turbulence" (up to a maximum of 10 hits). At the beginning of each cycle, Memory Turbulence will deal 1 instance of True DMG to a random enemy.
Players can expect to battle the following enemies in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos, according to leaks:
Stage 11
First half
- Pollux, Deathwing Husk, Ferry of Souls - 1749636 x2 HP (weaknesses: Wind, Quantum, Imaginary)
Second half
- The Ascended - 592184 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Lightning)
- Automaton Grizzly - 699854 HP (weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Lightning)
- Stellaron Hunter: Sam - 2691747 HP (weaknesses: Lightning, Quantum, Imaginary)
Stage 12
First half
- Moonlit Pegasus x2 - 1564227 x2 HP (weaknesses: Fire, Quantum, Imaginary)
- Furiae Praetor - 1759755 HP (weaknesses: Ice, Lightning, Quantum)
- Swarm: True Sting - 2150812 x2 HP (weaknesses: Ice, Quantum, Imaginary)
Second half
- Black Tide's Corroded Demon - 1368699 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Wind, Quantum)
- Dark Sun Gryphon - 1466463 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Fire, Quantum)
- Black Tide's Corroded Axe - 332398 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Quantum)
- Borisin Warhead: Hoolay - 2688515 x2 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Fire, Wind)
Check out more Honkai Star Rail articles:
- Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show Apocalyptic Shadow line-up and buffs
- Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks hint at new weekly boss
- Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show two new Relic sets and effects
- Honkai Star Rail 3.3: Cipher's signature Light Cone leaked
- Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Cipher kit, stats, eidolons, and traces
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.