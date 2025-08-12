  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail 3.5 early patch notes, release time, maintenance start and end time

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 early patch notes, release time, maintenance start and end time

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Aug 12, 2025 17:53 GMT
Early patch notes and maintenance schedules for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update (Image via HoYoverse)
Early patch notes and maintenance schedules for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 is all set to release on August 13, 2025, and will bring with itself a plethora of new content; the list includes fresh character banners, rerun events, Trailblaze missions, and more. Two brand new characters, Hysilens and Cerydra, will be debuting in version 3.5. Meanwhile, popular characters such as Kafka and Silver Wolf will be getting their rerun banners.

Ad

This article provides the early patch notes for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update, including all relevant information regarding the upcoming version, as announced by HoYoverse.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 early patch notes

New characters and light cones

Hysilens and Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)
Hysilens and Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As mentioned, two new units Hysilens (5-star Physical Nihility), and Cerydra (5-star Wind Harmony) will be releasing in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Hysilens' role in a team setup is that of a DoT debuffer who works best in DoT teams, while Cerydra is a single-target support character who works very well with DPS units such as fellow Chrysos Heir Phainon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The following banners will be available in Honkai Star Rail 3.5:

Phase I event banner

  • Hysilens (5-star): Physical, Nihility path
  • Kafka (5-star): Lightning, Nihility path
  • Asta (4-star): Fire, Harmony path
  • Arlan (4-star): Lightning, Destruction path
  • Hook (4-star): Fire, Destruction path

Phase I Light Cone banner

  • Why Does the Ocean Sing (5-star; Hysilens' signature Light Cone)
  • Patience Is All You Need (5-star; Kafka's signature Light Cone)

Phase II event banner

  • Cerydra (5-star): Wind, Harmony path
  • Silver Wolf (5-star): Quantum, Nihility path
  • Sampo (4-star): Wind, Nihility path
  • Dan Heng (4-star): Wind, Hunt path
  • Qingque (4-star): Quantum, Eruditon path
Ad

Phase II Light Cone banner

  • Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (5-star; Cerydra's signature Light Cone)
  • Incessant Rain (5-star; Silver Wolf's signature Light Cone)

Also read: 5 reasons to get Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

New quest and map

Ad

The main Amphoreus story will be continued in the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update via the Trailblaze Mission "Before Their Deaths". This quest will revisit Amphoreus' past, before the fall of the Chrysos Heirs. A new map titled Warbling Shores Styxia will also be added to the game along with the version 3.5 update.

New material and boss

A new Stagnant Shadow stage titled "Shape of Sirens" will be introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Players can farm this domain to obtain the new Ascension material "Sea Siren's Torn Fin", which can be used to ascend Ice type characters.

Ad

A new boss "Theoros: Lygus" will also be available to challenge once the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update goes live.

New events

The following events will be available for players to participate in in Honkai Star Rail 3.5:

  • Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant (August 13 - September 22, 2025)
  • Space Station Task Force (August 20 - September 1, 2025)
  • Old Brews & New Friends (September 2 - September 22, 2025)
  • Planar Fissure (August 27 - September 8, 2025)
  • Garden of Plenty (September 12 - September 22, 2025)

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Events and banner schedule

Ad

New quality-of-life updates

As announced by the developers, Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be introducing the following QoL updates to the game:

  • Collaboration characters (such as Saber and Archer) will be getting individual voice toggles that you can activate.
  • Wishful Resin can be directly converted to Self-Modeling Resin, and a Subsidiary Stats orientation function (based on the Relic Main stat) will be added.
  • Relics can now be "Smart Equipped" directly from the Smart Equip interface. System-recommended main stats and subsidiary stats will also be displayed while choosing relics using this method.
  • PC players will now be able to delete "Past Mission Resources" to optimize storage.
Ad

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 release and maintenance schedules

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be releasing globally on August 13 (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be releasing globally on August 13 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be releasing on August 13, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Prior to this update, the game will undergo a five-hour maintenance, starting on August 13, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8). For the duration of this maintenance, all servers for Honkai Star Rail will be offline, and players will not be able to log in till the version update is complete.

Ad

The following are the global maintenance start and end timings for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update:

America (August 12, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (August 12-13, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (August 13, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm
Ad

Also read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 characters ranked

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications