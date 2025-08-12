Honkai Star Rail 3.5 early patch notes, release time, maintenance start and end time

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 is all set to release on August 13, 2025, and will bring with itself a plethora of new content; the list includes fresh character banners, rerun events, Trailblaze missions, and more. Two brand new characters, Hysilens and Cerydra, will be debuting in version 3.5. Meanwhile, popular characters such as Kafka and Silver Wolf will be getting their rerun banners.This article provides the early patch notes for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update, including all relevant information regarding the upcoming version, as announced by HoYoverse.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 early patch notesNew characters and light conesHysilens and Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)As mentioned, two new units Hysilens (5-star Physical Nihility), and Cerydra (5-star Wind Harmony) will be releasing in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Hysilens' role in a team setup is that of a DoT debuffer who works best in DoT teams, while Cerydra is a single-target support character who works very well with DPS units such as fellow Chrysos Heir Phainon.The following banners will be available in Honkai Star Rail 3.5:Phase I event bannerHysilens (5-star): Physical, Nihility pathKafka (5-star): Lightning, Nihility pathAsta (4-star): Fire, Harmony pathArlan (4-star): Lightning, Destruction pathHook (4-star): Fire, Destruction pathPhase I Light Cone bannerWhy Does the Ocean Sing (5-star; Hysilens' signature Light Cone)Patience Is All You Need (5-star; Kafka's signature Light Cone)Phase II event bannerCerydra (5-star): Wind, Harmony pathSilver Wolf (5-star): Quantum, Nihility pathSampo (4-star): Wind, Nihility pathDan Heng (4-star): Wind, Hunt pathQingque (4-star): Quantum, Eruditon pathPhase II Light Cone bannerEpoch Etched in Golden Blood (5-star; Cerydra's signature Light Cone)Incessant Rain (5-star; Silver Wolf's signature Light Cone)Also read: 5 reasons to get Hysilens in Honkai Star RailNew quest and mapThe main Amphoreus story will be continued in the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update via the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Before Their Deaths&quot;. This quest will revisit Amphoreus' past, before the fall of the Chrysos Heirs. A new map titled Warbling Shores Styxia will also be added to the game along with the version 3.5 update.New material and bossA new Stagnant Shadow stage titled &quot;Shape of Sirens&quot; will be introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Players can farm this domain to obtain the new Ascension material &quot;Sea Siren's Torn Fin&quot;, which can be used to ascend Ice type characters.A new boss &quot;Theoros: Lygus&quot; will also be available to challenge once the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update goes live.New eventsThe following events will be available for players to participate in in Honkai Star Rail 3.5:Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant (August 13 - September 22, 2025)Space Station Task Force (August 20 - September 1, 2025)Old Brews &amp; New Friends (September 2 - September 22, 2025)Planar Fissure (August 27 - September 8, 2025)Garden of Plenty (September 12 - September 22, 2025)Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Events and banner scheduleNew quality-of-life updatesAs announced by the developers, Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be introducing the following QoL updates to the game:Collaboration characters (such as Saber and Archer) will be getting individual voice toggles that you can activate.Wishful Resin can be directly converted to Self-Modeling Resin, and a Subsidiary Stats orientation function (based on the Relic Main stat) will be added.Relics can now be &quot;Smart Equipped&quot; directly from the Smart Equip interface. System-recommended main stats and subsidiary stats will also be displayed while choosing relics using this method.PC players will now be able to delete &quot;Past Mission Resources&quot; to optimize storage.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 release and maintenance schedulesHonkai Star Rail 3.5 will be releasing globally on August 13 (Image via HoYoverse)Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be releasing on August 13, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Prior to this update, the game will undergo a five-hour maintenance, starting on August 13, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8). For the duration of this maintenance, all servers for Honkai Star Rail will be offline, and players will not be able to log in till the version update is complete.The following are the global maintenance start and end timings for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update:America (August 12, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pmEurope (August 12-13, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 amAsia (August 13, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pmAlso read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 characters ranked