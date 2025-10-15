Honkai Star Rail: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Eidolons, ranked

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is available for free in Honkai Star Rail, which likely means that many players are checking out his Eidolons to improve his fighting prowess. Since he possesses six of these power-ups, Trailblazers might be wondering which ones offer the best value without requiring a large investment of Stellar Jade.

Ad

In this article, we rank every Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail based on their effectiveness and cost. Since this Preservation unit's third and fifth Eidolons serve mostly as filler upgrades, we have excluded them from this list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinion.

Ranking every Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) By Oath, This Vessel Is I

Ad

Trending

By Oath, This Vessel Is I (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's fourth Eidolon, By Oath, This Vessel Is I, is a decent pick for the character in Honkai Star Rail. The power-up grants a damage reduction to allies protected by this Preservation unit's Shield. While the effect is useful, the amount of Stellar Jade required to get this upgrade makes it less appealing.

Ad

Considering these factors, we've placed the Eidolon in the fourth spot on this list.

3) One Dream to Enfold All Wilds

One Dream to Enfold All Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

One Dream to Enfold All Wilds is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's sixth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. The power-up grants him a damage boost against all enemies when an ally uses his Shield. Additionally, shielded teammates will deal extra damage whenever he triggers his Ultimate.

Ad

While the Eidolon is useful, it ranks third because of the high amount of Stellar Jade players have to spend to acquire it.

2) Watch Trails to Blaze

Watch Trails to Blaze (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Watch Trails to Blaze is one of the Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Eidolons that you should consider getting in Honkai Star Rail. The power-up boosts the Preservation character's Souldragon damage and strengthens the Shield generated by his Ultimate. Unlike other Eidolons in this list, this one primarily focuses on the Souldragon ability, making it shine in combat.

Ad

The damage modifiers and buffs you can get from Watch Trails to Blaze are powerful and are worth the Stellar Jade.

1) Shed Scales of Old

Shed Scales of Old (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's fourth Eidolon, Shed Scales of Old offers simple effects. It grants every single one of his teammates All-Type RES PEN when the Preservation unit activates his Ultimate and replenishes a Skill Point. While the mechanics are simple, the RES PEN buff is a standout feature, as it significantly boosts the DPS unit's damage output.

Ad

If you are looking for a great power-up for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae without having to spend much, you should get Shed Scales of Old.

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.