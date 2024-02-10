Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin: Job Postings event guide

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is in full swing, offering a bunch of playable content like the Dreamchaser Bulletin. It is a flagship event that indulges Trailblazers in various challenges across Penacony. By completing the required objectives, they can flesh out news pieces in different bulletins and obtain Stellar Jades, Credit, and other in-game resources as rewards.

You can find four bulletins in the event, with Job Postings being one of them. This section in the column requires you to clear all the new domains for the first time.

This article will further guide you through the challenges required to complete the Job Postings in Dreamchaser Bulletin.

How to complete the Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin Job Postings event

Expand Tweet

The challenges specified under Job Postings in Honkai Star Rail’s Dreamchaser Bulletin are quite self-explanatory. Access the bulletin from the event screen and click “Go.”

It will take you to the respective Clayx, Stagnant Shadow, or any of the domains specified in the objective. You must clear it once to obtain the corresponding event reward.

Clear “Calyx (Golden): Bud of Memories” one time at the Dream’s Edge

The Bud of Memories Calyx in Honkai Star Rail is located in the Dream’s Edge area, and it drops different rarities of Traveler’s Guide, which are required to ascend characters.

The domain contains the following enemies:

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Spring Loader

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Birdskull

Here are the rewards for completing this Job Postings challenge:

20x Stellar Jade

40000 Credit

Clear “Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Roast” one time at the Dream’s Edge

Expand Tweet

Shape of Roast is the new Stagnant Shadow introduced in patch 2.0. The domain can be farmed to obtain Dream Flamer, one of the ascension materials for Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Here is the enemy line-up for the Stagnant Shadow:

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked

Complete the challenge to obtain the following rewards:

20x Stellar Jade

3x Starfire Essence

Clear “Calyx (Crimson): Bud of Harmony” for one time in The Reverie (Dreamscape)

The new Bud of Harmony Calyx in The Reverie (Dreamscape) drops the Heavenly Melody. It is an item that can be used to level up the talents of future Harmony units, including Sparkle, a featured 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Here are the enemies of the specified Calyx:

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Bubble Hound

Here are the event rewards you can obtain by clearing the domain for one time:

20x Stellar Jade

4x Lost Crystal

Clear “Calyx (Golden): Bud of Aether” one time in A Child’s Dream

You can clear the Bud of Aether Calyx in A Child’s Dream to acquire Sparse, Condensed, and Refined Aether, which can be used to level up Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail.

Here are the enemies you will face in the domain:

Memory Zone Meme “Allseer”

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Spring Loader

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Birdskull

The rewards for completing this Job Postings challenge are as follows:

20x Stellar Jade

4x Traveler’s Guide

Clear “Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Dreamdive” for one time in The Reverie (Dreamscape)

Lastly, two new relic sets were introduced in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, and they can be obtained from the Path of Dreamdive Cavern of Corrosion in The Reverie (Dreamscape) area.

You will encounter the following enemies in the domain:

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Bubble Hound

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Spring Loader

Make sure to clear it once during the Dreamchaser Bulletin to obtain the following rewards:

30x Stellar Jade

1x Fuel

This sums up everything there is to know to complete the Job Postings bulletin challenges.