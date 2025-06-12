Honkai Star Rail: Cipher voice lines about other characters

Trailblazers can finally roll for the new Nihility character, Cipher, in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail Version 3.3. She is an exceptional character who can deal an absurd amount of damage and make the adversaries take additional damage simultaneously. Since Cipher is new, players might want to know what she thinks of others from Amphoreus.

This article lists every Cipher voice line about other characters from Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail.

About Trailblazer (MC)

The Trailblazer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Cipher feels that she and the Trailblazer share the same sense of humor. She opines:

“Heeeeey, Gray Mystery~ Did it ever occur to you that we share the same sense of humor? And honestly, when it comes to picking up random stuff off the ground, we're basically two peas in a pod~”

About Aglaea

Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

Cipher thinks people were waiting for Aglaea’s fall:

“Those ‘actors’ on the grand stage of history aren't adored just for their dazzling brilliance... What the audience truly anticipates is the moment of their fall.”

About Tribbie, Trianne, Trinnon

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon hide various types of food in Cipher’s backpack:

“Those old girls love me. Whenever I tried to slip away on a secret adventure, I'd discover my backpack already crammed with all sorts of food they snuck in there — it made leaping over the wall way harder!”

About Anaxa

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

Cipher thinks Anaxa is an amazing individual:

“What did they call him? ‘A dromas draped in finery’? And he took it just like that? Leaving aside the question of the nickname-giver's own credentials, Anaxa is undoubtedly an impressive individual…”

About Phainon

Cipher believes Phainon’s way of talking is very genuine:

“The Deliverer boy looks naive, but he knows exactly what everyone wants and how much they're willing to pay... And yet everyone loves him because of the sincere way he talks. I concede my defeat.”

About Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Cipher praises Mydei for defying death:

“When other people claim they can ‘defy death,’ I'd usually say they've knocked their head too hard. But that kid? He actually pulled it off — I've got to admit, that "Immortal Little Prince" is super awesome.”

About Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Cipher wants Castorice to scratch her:

“Isn't it just so much fun to tease her? I almost want that little Princess Homebody to lose it and scratch me, but no... she's way too nice for that. And weirdly, that just makes me angrier. I just hope she learns to take better care of herself.”

About Hyacine

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Cipher thinks Hyacine is responsible:

“That pink girl could easily leave those shriveled old goons behind, you know? If she didn't care, no one else would either. But no, she's too responsible for her own good, isn't she?”

