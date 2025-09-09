Honkai Star Rail Cyrene VA: Japanese and other voice actors

HoYoverse just announced Cyrene as one of the upcoming playable Honkai Star Rail characters. She is one of the most popular Amphoreus units due to her being the splitting image/expy of Honkai Impact 3rd character Elysia. Since Cyrene has played a major role in the title’s Eternal Land arc and is scheduled to become playable, she is voiced by several individuals.

In this article, we will take a look at Cyrene’s voice actors across all languages in Honkai Star Rail.

Cyrene’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Cyrene CV：井上麻里奈 「これは運命の出会い？それとも…久しぶり、かしら？ なんだかドキドキしちゃうわ。 それじゃあ…初めて会ったあの時みたいに、もう一度『キュレネ』って呼んでくれる？」

According to the official announcement post, Cyrene’s Japanese VA is Marina Inoue. She is a Seiyuu who has worked on numerous anime and video games.

Here is a list featuring some of Marina Inoue’s most notable roles:

Tohka Yatogami from Date A Live series

Mai Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen

Momo Yaoyozoru from My Hero Academia

Armin Artlet from Attack on Titan

Mari Watanabe from The Irregular at Magic High School

Zhu Yuan from Zenless Zone Zero

Cyrene’s English VA

Aiden Dawn voices Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail’s English dub. She has worked on several video games, including another HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact.

The following section lists some of Aiden’s past works:

Desira from AFK Arena

Kakania from Reverse:1999

Koranu from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Jamie from Unicorn Academy

Eve from Dark Deity 2

Cristina from Apex Girls

Cyrene’s Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail

As for Cyrene’s Chinese VA, Yanning voices the character. She is a voice actor who has worked on various games and anime. Moreover, she voices Elysia from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Some of the video game and anime titles Yanning has worked on are as follows:

Anby Demara from Zenless Zone Zero

Matilda from Reverse:1999

Noelle from Genshin Impact

Kaguya Shinomiya from Kaguya Sama: Love is War

Bai Binglan from Immortal Wind Sword Rain Record

Madge from Monster Hunter Wilds

Cyrene’s Korean VA

Lastly, Cyrene’s Korean voice actor is Jo Kyoung-i. Here are some of the titles she has worked on:

Sumi Yoo from God of High School

Daki from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Rinko Yamato from My Love Story!!

Luna from Moon Fairy Sailor Moon

Chitanda Eru from Hyouka

Rose from Mysterious Joker

