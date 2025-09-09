Honkai Star Rail Cyrene VA: Japanese and other voice actors

HoYoverse just announced Cyrene as one of the upcoming playable Honkai Star Rail characters. She is one of the most popular Amphoreus units due to her being the splitting image/expy of Honkai Impact 3rd character Elysia. Since Cyrene has played a major role in the title’s Eternal Land arc and is scheduled to become playable, she is voiced by several individuals.
In this article, we will take a look at Cyrene’s voice actors across all languages in Honkai Star Rail.
Cyrene’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail
According to the official announcement post, Cyrene’s Japanese VA is Marina Inoue. She is a Seiyuu who has worked on numerous anime and video games.
Here is a list featuring some of Marina Inoue’s most notable roles:
- Tohka Yatogami from Date A Live series
- Mai Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen
- Momo Yaoyozoru from My Hero Academia
- Armin Artlet from Attack on Titan
- Mari Watanabe from The Irregular at Magic High School
- Zhu Yuan from Zenless Zone Zero
Cyrene’s English VA
Aiden Dawn voices Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail’s English dub. She has worked on several video games, including another HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact.
The following section lists some of Aiden’s past works:
- Desira from AFK Arena
- Kakania from Reverse:1999
- Koranu from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Jamie from Unicorn Academy
- Eve from Dark Deity 2
- Cristina from Apex Girls
Cyrene’s Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail
As for Cyrene’s Chinese VA, Yanning voices the character. She is a voice actor who has worked on various games and anime. Moreover, she voices Elysia from Honkai Impact 3rd.
Some of the video game and anime titles Yanning has worked on are as follows:
- Anby Demara from Zenless Zone Zero
- Matilda from Reverse:1999
- Noelle from Genshin Impact
- Kaguya Shinomiya from Kaguya Sama: Love is War
- Bai Binglan from Immortal Wind Sword Rain Record
- Madge from Monster Hunter Wilds
Cyrene’s Korean VA
Lastly, Cyrene’s Korean voice actor is Jo Kyoung-i. Here are some of the titles she has worked on:
- Sumi Yoo from God of High School
- Daki from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Rinko Yamato from My Love Story!!
- Luna from Moon Fairy Sailor Moon
- Chitanda Eru from Hyouka
- Rose from Mysterious Joker
