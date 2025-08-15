Honkai Star Rail: Hysilens' voice lines about other characters

Hysilens, the newest Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail, features several voice lines. While some of these voice lines give players more insight about the character, others showcase their thoughts about other characters in the game. Those who want to know more can go to the unit’s “Information” tab to take a look at the voice lines.

Ad

In this article, we will look at Hysilens’ voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters.

Hysilens’ voice lines related to other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Hysilens likes how it feels to be around the Trailblazer:

Ad

Trending

“Little gray fry...I imagine there must be many who wish to stay close to you. The current that follows in your wake is unlike any other. It's like the warmth of a safe harbor, and comforting as if stepping ashore upon an island.”

About Cerydra

Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail is unlike other rulers Hysilens met in the past.

Ad

“Most rulers I've known were adept at slipping poison into goblets, yet the Imperator poured oil over the king's standard. That blazing banner...Its heat and light could reach you, even from the ocean's abyss.”

About Aglaea

Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens praises Aglaea’s determination to endure the curse of her inheritance:

Ad

“Ever since inheriting divine authority, she has endured the agony of her humanity slipping away. Yet she chooses to bear it all with an alert mind, refusing to drown herself in numb indulgence...I don't think I could do the same.”

About Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon

Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens finds Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon's purity endearing:

Ad

“Even as I shared chilling tales from the deep sea, they answered with those endearing, dolphin-like voices. Perhaps only such pure hearts can truly wash away the world's corruption.”

About Cipher

Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens has high hopes for Cipher’s future.

Ad

“A nimble little kitten fish that won't be caught by even the most tempting bait...yet. Perhaps one day, she will grow into a giant of the sea.”

About Cyrene

Hysilens appreciates the warmth she feels from Cyrene.

“She's like...a wonderful warm-ocean concerto, blending glaciers and silt into harmony. With this little sea hare by your side, even the deep sea would hesitate to turn cold.”

Ad

Check out the following links for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.