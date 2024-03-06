Honkai Star Rail text-color changing trick: How to modify the in-game bio color and more

Honkai Star Rail players tend to seek ways to customize their profile, and fortunately, they have access to several options. Now and then, Trailblazers resort to certain tricks to alter their bio. For instance, a player recently discovered some basic HTML commands that can be used to modify the in-game bio color and size.

That said, Star Rail is a well-crafted title that offers a seamless gameplay experience and engaging content, although sometimes, you might come across harmless exploits. However, use them at your discretion, as you could get flagged for tampering with the game files.

That said, this article outlines everything about the Honkai Star Rail text-color-changing trick.

How to use the Honkai Star Rail trick to modify the in-game bio color

A Reddit user, ah10ve, recently discovered the new Honkai Star Rail text-color-changing trick. All it takes is a basic HTML command and the write-up for the bio.

Here is the command you need to use for the exploit to work:

HTML command Effects <cŏlor=red>your text here</cŏlor> Change the bio to whoever color you insert within the bracket.

You must access your bio first to insert the specified HTML code. The option is located within the in-game Pause menu.

Simply click on the button denoted with three dots right next to your account details. This will bring up a drop-down containing three options. Choose Trailblaze Profile and click on the bio section to open the edit window.

Now, insert the command properly with the color of your choice and add the text in the respective area. Hit confirm for the modification to reflect on your profile.

What other Honkai Star Rail tricks are available to modify the in-game bio?

Here are some other HTML commands to modify the bio in Honkai Star Rail:

HTML commands Effects <ųũźť=99>your text here</ųũźť> To change text size. <Ţ>your text here</Ţ> Bolds the display text. <ũ>your text here</ũ> Adds the Italics effect. <š>your text here</š> Supposed to add a hyperlink, but it only turns the text blue. <ų>your text here</ų> Provides a strikethrough effect. <ŵ>your text here</ŵ> Underlines the bio.

They can all be applied in the exact same manner as you did with the text-color-changing trick, i.e., from the Trailblazers Profile. The process is fairly easy, and you can apply multiple effects to the text as long as you properly arrange the key inputs.

Put multiple effects on the bio text with the right command (Image via HoYoverse)

For instance, if you want bolded red text, your command should be as follows:

</Ţ><cŏlor=red>your text here</cŏlor><Ţ>

You can also change the size of the profile text with the correct input. However, there is a limit to how big it can be before it vanishes from the bio. Usually, a value between 30 and 40 is ideal for visibility. This option is somewhat similar to the Genshin Impact trick to change the text size for your bio, which has been patched by HoYoverse.

Lastly, try to keep the entire command within the word limit if you are using two effects.

