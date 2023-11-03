5 horror GOTY contenders for 2023

2023 was a great year for the horror genre, and today, we’re compiling the GOTY contenders. From indie games to huge remakes, it’s been a wonderful year if you like being scared silly. With psychological horror and grotesque violence, these games fit into a nice assortment of sub-genres. After a nice, long talk with my colleagues about just what games were the best of the year, here’s what we’ve got.

However, 2023 isn’t over yet. If something else amazing comes out that could be a horror GOTY contender, we will update this list accordingly. I do have to say, though, that it’s been a remarkable year for fans of this scary genre; hopefully, 2024 will play out in a similar manner.

What horror titles are GOTY contenders in 2023?

1) Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Sneaking in right at the end of the year, Alan Wake 2 showed up to prove it’s truly a GOTY contender. When it comes to psychological horror and keeping a connected universe going, Remedy sure excels at both things. As someone who writes for a living, seeing a writer get trapped in his own work, essentially, is a true terror.

While it doesn’t do a lot to shake up the Alan Wake franchise, it tells an incredible story, and I really enjoyed not just Alan’s point of view but having a fresh, new perspective with which to see the story: Saga’s. The game is unsettling and brilliant in equal measure. It is a real GOTY contender in the horror genre.

2) Amnesia: The Bunker

Amnesia: The Bunker Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows

Amnesia: The Dark Descent was a revelation in the horror genre. When I think of all-time greats, it’s one of the first games I go to. While shorter, Amnesia: The Bunker is a terror on a whole new level. It’s an amazing GOTY candidate, for sure.

I love that it’s set in WW1 and that the player is being pursued by a relentless, unknowable force of terror. The antagonist reacts to every sound and movement you make. If any game I’ve ever played has made me experience genuine fear, it’s Amnesia: The Bunker.

Perhaps the fact that the AI is so clever is what makes this such a great game. Each experience can be different, depending on how you handle things.

3) Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

N/A Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Android, Windows, iOS, MacOS

The original Oxenfree was unsettling on its own, but Oxenfree II: Lost Signals really did a lot to build on its predecessor. I’m not usually into games that use time loops/time as a function, but I didn’t mind it here so much. I also love how it connects to the original game. As far as GOTY contenders go in the horror genre, this one makes it for its creative, unique storytelling.

It’s really for people who like exploration and talking in their scary games. It’s not like Dead Space or something like that, where you’re going to be constantly getting ready for combat. Oxenfree II might look simple, but it’s got a lot of heart and a lot to make players scared. It’s honestly an underrated horror title for 2023.

4) Dead Space

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

I don’t think very much of Dead Space 2 and 3, but the original? Horror masterpiece. Dead Space Remake is a game I have similar thoughts about as well. It’s for sure a GOTY contender this year. The way it creates an atmosphere of tension and absolute terror is unmatched.

I also appreciate that it, like another game on this list, isn’t a shot-for-shot remake of the original. Things have been changed and improved in a number of ways in this game.

I think my favorite thing about the game is the Necromorphs, though. Good lord, they’re horrifying. Another great point is how it handles the HUD, putting it into your suit and weapons. This leaves the screen open for plenty of ways to unsettle the player.

5) Resident Evil 4 Remake

: Resident Evil 4 Remake Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

This might be a controversial statement, but Resident Evil 4’s controls were horrible in every release of the game except the remake. Resident Evil 4 Remake is a perfect reimagining of one of the greatest horror games of all time. It’s a GOTY contender, not just in this genre but games in general.

It’s gorgeous, updates the game in the places it needs to be, and isn’t just a perfect remake of the original. There are some changes I’m not keen on - like knives having durability, for example. But overall, it was a wild, pulse-pounding ride. We also reviewed the DLC, which is excellent as well.

As the end of 2023 comes around, we'll re-examine this list and see if other GOTY contenders deserve to be here. After all, there's still over a month left in the year.