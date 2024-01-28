How to add and invite friends in Tekken 8

With the latest franchise entry now live, you might just be looking for ways to add players to Tekken 8 and \invite them to a lobby. The game is not entirely clear on some of its social features. Hence, many in the community are a bit confused as to how they can add their friends to a lobby.

With the incredible Rollback Netcode that Tekken 8 features, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are more inclined towards an online experience. While you can meet players in the Hub, you can also directly invite others to a custom lobby.

Today’s Tekken 8 guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to add as well as invite your friends.

How to add friends in Tekken 8

Make sure your friends are on the same server if you want to add them from the lounge (Image via Bandai Namco)

To add your friends in Tekken 8, here are a few things that you will need to do:

Launch the game and then make it to Fight Lounge from the main menu screen.

Here, you can walk up to your friend’s avatar and press A or X on your controller, which will bring up a menu. Then, choose add “Tekken 8 Friend Request” and then choose “Yes”. An invitation will be sent to your friend, and accepting it will add them to your list.

The alternate way will be to make your way to the Community tab when you are in the Lounge. You will need to go to the “Players in the Lounge” option. And then look for your friend’s name. Select the name and send them a friend invite.

Do keep in mind that you will find your friends in the Lounge if they are on the same server as you.

Your friend will find the request under the Friends tab in Community. Look for the “Waiting for approval” sub-section. Once they accept it, they will be a part of your friend list in Tekken 8.

Lounge menu option (Image via Bandai Namco)

How to invite your friend to a versus session in Tekken 8

Once your friend or you have accepted the friend request, you can invite them to a match by following these steps:

Make your way to the Online Tab in the main menu and head to Player Match.

You can then create a session, so give it a name and then set the preferences.

Advanced options will allow you to add a passcode if you do not want others to join your network.

After creating the account, you can use the invite option to invite your friends to the lobby.

Through the settings menu, you can choose the game mode you want to play, plus the number of rounds and other win conditions.