How to bake a cake in Minecraft

One of the most overlooked food items in Minecraft is the cake - a fun party block that has the ability of feeding players.

Cakes were originally hinted at by Notch - the original creator of Minecraft, back in November of 2010. Notch promised in November of 2010 that if Minecraft won the 2010 indie game of the year award, he would add them to the game as a congratulations to himself, his team, and all of the fans of Minecraft. After winning the award, cakes were added in shortly after, releasing in the beta 1.2 version of the game on January 13th, 2011.

How to craft a cake in Minecraft

Cakes are a food source and block in Minecraft that after being placed, can be eaten by right-clicking on it. Each cake holds seven slices, each restoring one full hunger point, as well as 0.4 saturation. Cakes are also the fastest food item in the game, with players being able to eat one slice per tick.

To craft this item, players will need to first gather a few things:

9 iron ore

2 sugar cane

3 seeds

A chicken

A cow

Smelt up the iron ore in a furnace or blast furnace and use the ingots gained to create three buckets. Turn the sugar cane into sugar by placing it into any crafting inventory. Grow the three seeds into wheat. Wait for the chicken to lay an egg. Using the buckets crafted in step one, right-click on the cow to fill the buckets up with milk Configure these new items in a 3x3 crafting grid as shown above, and voila.

Upon crafting the cake, players will receive their buckets back empty, just needing to farm up the remaining components.

If the player is on the 1.17 snapshots, they'll be able to place a candle on a full cake, turning it into a candle cake. This block emits a light level of three in all directions.

