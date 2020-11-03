Furnaces in Minecraft are used to smelt or cook a variety of items found in the overworld. Those items can range from iron ore blocks to a stack of steaks ready to be cooked. They are incredibly easy to craft and are a must-have versatile item, especially in the early game of Minecraft.

Just like smokers though, there is a more specialized version of the furnace which is specifically meant for ore blocks. While smokers only cook food and, in turn, do it at a much faster rate, the blast furnace smelts ore at a much faster rate. They are split paths of the default furnace.

How to craft a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

(Image Credit: Sportskeeda)

Crafting a blast furnace in Minecraft is going to require a few more resources than the typical furnace in the early game. For the blast furnace, 3 different resources will be used. The first is a furnace as the blast furnace is essentially just an upgrade. 5 iron ingots will also be needed, along with 3 smooth stone blocks.

From there, the blast furnace can be used but what it is used for is more specialized. First and foremost, ores are the main focus of the blast furnaces. As a secondary source of ores, tools and armor such as chainmail can be smelted down to get the bare ingredients.

The point of a blast furnace is the time it takes to smelt items when compared to the standard furnace. Smelting times are twice as fast which will obviously save players plenty of time of crafting, especially with iron or gold. However, the blast furnaces also burn through fuel twice as fast, so there is a trade-off. If speed is important and players have extra fuel lying around, a blast furnace is a great choice in Minecraft.

In some cases, blast furnaces can also be found in Minecraft villages. They will either be used by the village armorer or they will be unclaimed. If unclaimed, they can be used for a villager to change their profession to armor. But if the blast furnace is all that is needed, players can take the item for themselves.

It should be noted, however, that simply breaking the blast furnace will not yield the item in full. To get the item intact, a pickaxe will need to be used to break the blast furnace. This is great for players who are lucky enough to spawn near a village to get an early furnace.