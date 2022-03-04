How to beat the Regal Ancestor Spirit boss in Elden Ring

The Regal Ancestor Spirit is a massive boss in Elden Ring who appears as a reanimated deer carcass.

This particular boss is very similar to the regular Ancestor Spirit. Though the location is different, the way players enter the battle arena is almost identical to the original deer.

The Regal Ancestor Spirit is located in Nokron, Eternal City. Players need to light six obelisks to be teleported to the arena. Once inside, they need to dodge attacks, strike from an angle, and deal massive damage to take down the beast.

How to defeat the Regal Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring

Nokron, Eternal City, is located at a level above the Siofra River. Access to this location can be gained after players defeat the demi-god boss Starscourge Radahn in Caelid.

As players travel through Nokron, Eternal City, they will come across a bridge. Across the bridge is a field that holds six lanterns, known as obelisks.

A player approaches the carcass to begin the boss battle (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Lighting each obelisk by the stairs of the Hallowthorn Grounds will cause the deer carcass in the back of the temple to glow. Players can approach it, interact, and be teleported to the boss fight.

Here are the various maneuvers to watch for against the Regal Ancestor Spirit:

Jump Attack

Magic Breathe

Charge Attack

Combination of three physical strikes

Stomp

Antler Strike

Three stomps

Roll

Teleport

Heal

The fact that it can heal needs to be watched carefully. SInce its health can be replenished, players have to mete a ton of damage in order to defeat the Regal Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring.

Defeating the Regal Ancestor Spirit can get players some exclusive items (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Everything else can be dodged if timed right. When dodging, attack immediately after from underneath, to the side, or behind the giant deer. Strong melee attacks should be the priority.

It is recommended that players are around or even above level 70 before taking on this Elden Ring boss. Those that defeat it will be given the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor, which can be turned into Enia for great gear.

