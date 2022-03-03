How to get into the Converted Fringe Tower in Elden Ring

The Converted Fringe Tower can be found in the Liurnia of the Lakes region in Elden Ring. While there are no non-playable characters within the tower, there are several useful items players can find. Inside, there is a Ball of Faces that must be vanquished as well.

The Converted Fringe Tower is one of the many locked locations in the new FromSoftware game, and players have to complete a puzzle to gain access to it. In this article, we explain how players can find their way to the Converted Fringe Tower, solve the puzzle, and obtain the Glintstone Crown and Erudition gesture.

How to get to the Converted Fringe Tower in Elden Ring

A look at the Converted Fringe Tower on the map (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Converted Fringe Tower is a Legacy Dungeon in the Liurnia of the Lakes region. The tower itself can be found at the northeast end of the map, at the edge of a cliffside. Travel east from the Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts Site of Grace to reach it.

How to solve the Converted Fringe Tower puzzle

The top of the tower is sealed. The message at the base of the statue will detail what the puzzle is; it requires players to perform a certain gesture while wearing a Glintstone Crown.

Use the Erudition gesture with a Glintstone Crown in front of the Converted Fringe Tower's sealed door. The door will open and Elden Ring players can ascend the stairs.

A Ball of Faces will be summoned. It is the only enemy in the tower, so defeat it and take the elevator to the very top, where there is a chest waiting with some useful items.

How to get a Glintstone Crown

There are several Glintstone Crowns in the game, but the easiest one to obtain for this puzzle is the Twinsage Glintstone Crown. It is located at the Raya Lucaria Academy.

Travel to the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace and head to the second floor balcony by traversing the rooftops. There is a Crystallized Crab in the courtyard; defeating it will drop the Twinsage Glintstone Crown.

How to get the Erudition gesture

The Erudition gesture is also located at the Raya Lucaria Academy of Elden Ring. To find it, enter the Lost Grace point known as the Debate Parlor. Hook to the rooftops from there.

At the end of the rooftop section, drop on to a chandelier to find the Academy Glintstone Key. Take that to Sorcerer Thops in the Church of Irith to be rewarded with the Erudition gesture.

