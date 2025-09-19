How to beat Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong is a Weaver boss that you will encounter in Pharloom. She has multiple phases, and you need precise movements for dealing with her attacks. As a beginner, fighting her could be really challenging, as her attack pattern is hard to learn.

That said, here's everything you need to know about defeating Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where to find Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong

Before you begin, save your progress at a bench, as it might take a few retries to defeat her. Widow is located in Bellhart, right above the town that is at the bottom center of this location.

Widow's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

First, you need to unlock the Cling Grip ability and reach the bench located in the Shellwood area. Now, go through the tunnels until you find a trap door. Open it and keep going down until you drop into her chamber.

How to beat Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong

Widow’s attack patterns

Widow mixes blade attacks with a variety of bell attacks. The bells can fall diagonally, vertically, or in large clusters that cover a lot of area at once. She often uses quick horizontal rushes on the ground and even diving attacks diagonally, both of which are easy to predict.

Fighting Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

As mentioned earlier, she has multiple phases, and the first one is the most difficult. Once you defeat the first phase, she tricks you into thinking the fight is over, just for her to bounce back again. During the second and third phases, her attack pattern remains the same, but her speed is slightly faster. During the later phases, it's better to keep floating as much as possible.

Battle strategy

The key to defeating Widow is focusing more on defense than offense. Her bells can be deflected using your needle. Try to attack her when she is trying to set up the bell attacks, as that gives you enough time to hit her at least two to three times. Don't stay too close, as she can suddenly perform a random attack type.

In the later phases, focus on patience and save your best tools for the right time. Try to heal yourself right after dodging one of her attacks or while deflecting the bells.

Tips and tricks

Here are some things worth noting while fighting Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong:

If possible, equip ranged tools; they are highly effective against her.

Save tools for the later phases of the battle so that you can attack from a safe distance.

Don't panic when there are a lot of bells; focus on deflecting them at the right time.

That's everything you need to learn to defeat Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong. Defeating her unlocks the Needolin skill.

