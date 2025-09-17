How to defeat First Sinner in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

First Sinner in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the toughest fights in the game. Unlike many other bosses, this one puts constant pressure on the players to remain aggressive, since the First Sinner can heal mid-battle. As a result, fighting her could be frustrating, and many players might struggle to defeat her.

On that note, here's a complete guide to defeating the First Sinner in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where to find First Sinner in Hollow Knight Silksong

First Sinner is locked in The Slab, and you need to find three special keys to reach her:

Key of the Apostate

Key of the Indolent

Key of the Heretic

First Sinner's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Once these are collected, go to the hidden room through the ceiling right of the bench near the Bellway Station. Break the four silk runes that have sealed the cell, and First Sinner will be awakened.

For more information, read our Slab Keys locations guide in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to beat First Sinner in Hollow Knight Silksong

Attack pattern

Learning her attack pattern is tricky (Image via YouTube/@OreoPancakes || Team Cherry)

The fight against First Sinner is split into two phases:

Phase 1

Here are all types of attacks during the first phase:

Scuttle attack : Rushes across the arena, slashing forward.

: Rushes across the arena, slashing forward. Slice attack : Teleports into the air and dives diagonally.

: Teleports into the air and dives diagonally. Cross stitch : Summons two needles forming a cross pattern.

: Summons two needles forming a cross pattern. Forward needle : Summons two needles horizontally.

: Summons two needles horizontally. Falling needle : Rains down a row of needles.

: Rains down a row of needles. Bind : Attempts to heal, can be interrupted.

: Attempts to heal, can be interrupted. Teleport : Warps around the arena to reposition.

: Warps around the arena to reposition. Skitter: Retreats quickly if Hornet is too close.

Phase 2

The second phase is similar but much tougher:

Rune Rage AoE (Area of Effect) explosion: Creates multiple circles across the battle arena that explode one by one.

Creates multiple circles across the battle arena that explode one by one. Enhanced speed: Phase 1 attacks also return, but at a faster pace.

Battle strategy

The key to fighting First Sinner in Hollow Knight Silksong is staying aggressive. This boss will often try to heal herself, and if you give too much space, she'll undo all your progress. Pollip Pouch and Cogflies are great tools against her, as they keep poking the First Sinner when she's trying to move or heal.

During the second phase, she becomes much faster, and while it looks really difficult, it's a similar attack pattern, and all you need to do is focus better. Don't get too greedy and let your tools chip away at her health while you are escaping the explosives. You can heal when you've just dodged a scuttle or slice attack, as it gives you enough time.

Tips and tricks

Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind while fighting First Sinner in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Practice and perfect your movement skills before entering the battle arena.

Keep moving constantly to dodge vertical attacks.

Always interrupt the Bind. If she heals, the fight will drag on.

Only heal yourself after a scuttle or strike attack.

During the second phase, focus more on dodging her AoE attack and let your tools do the chip damage.

That's everything you need to know about defeating First Sinner in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once done, you will unlock the Rune Rage skill, the same AoE attack that she uses during the second phase.

