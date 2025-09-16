How to defeat Nyleth in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Nyleth in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of those bosses that will catch you off guard if you go in unprepared. The cramped arena, wall pressure, and endless stream of attacks can be awful. This fight is really just about learning to navigate through such a confined space while making sure you stay in touch with your tools and abilities.

This guide aims to help you defeat Nyleth in Hollow Knight and provides its location.

Where to find Nyleth in Hollow Knight Silksong

To reach Nyleth, start at the Choral Chambers Ventrica Station and move toward the Grand Gate. At the bottom of the scale platform, use Silk Soar to break through the ceiling and enter an elevator shaft. About halfway down, strike a breakable wall on the left to reveal a vine-blocked passage.

Descending to reach Nyleth in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/ SharpShadowGG)

Cut through, descend the flower maze, and follow the westward corridor. Defeat Seth, and the way to Nyleth’s arena opens.

How to beat Nyleth in Hollow Knight Silksong

Nyleth's attack patterns

The arena you fight Nyleth in doesn’t give much breathing room, so the battle is all about smart dodges and knowing when to push damage.

Stay airborne with jumps or glides to avoid being clipped (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/ SharpShadowGG)

Each move has a clear rhythm once you get used to it:

Dash – Nyleth launches from one side of the wall to the other, slamming into another and leaving spikes behind.

– Nyleth launches from one side of the wall to the other, slamming into another and leaving spikes behind. Close Swipes – Get too close and Nyleth chains quick, short slashes.

– Get too close and Nyleth chains quick, short slashes. Glow Detonation – A brief aura surrounds the boss before it bursts into an AoE blast.

– A brief aura surrounds the boss before it bursts into an AoE blast. Spiked Uprising – When steam rises from the floor, spiked balls shoot upward, hover briefly, and then fall back down.

– When steam rises from the floor, spiked balls shoot upward, hover briefly, and then fall back down. Projectile Spread – Pulling its head back, Nyleth spits out a fan of projectiles in every direction. They leave small safe lanes between them.

The AoE glow is the tightest to avoid, often feeling claustrophobic. Luring Nyleth lower in the chamber gives you more air space to move around and makes the timing less punishing.

Battle strategy

Duel with Nyleth in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/ SharpShadowGG)

The arena itself is a challenge. The flooring is covered in spikes, meaning you’ll be locked onto the walls or using aerial movement for most of the fight. Because of that, melee opportunities are rare and dangerous. Tools are necessary for doing solid damage.

Distance and utility loadouts will perform exceptionally well. The Pollip Pouch with Cogflies lets you chip away without risking swinging. The Ascendance Grip (yellow tool) is helpful, allowing you to cling to walls without sliding uncontrollably.

You can adjust your position by letting go to drop quickly or tapping down to inch lower, which is key for dodging projectiles mid-cling.

The fight itself follows a repeating rhythm:

Stay on the wall to avoid ground spikes.

Watch for Nyleth’s dash across the arena.

When she crosses under you, pogo her once or twice before repositioning.

Use Clawline to zip to the opposite wall and reset.

This loop forms the backbone of the battle. Even without relying on tools, the fight remains manageable if you follow the pattern, as they make things smoother by filling in the risky gaps. However, before engaging, it’s best to master these movement abilities:

Tips and tricks to beat Nyleth in Hollow Knight Silksong

Handle the explosion move carefully – One of Nyleth’s most punishing attacks is her explosive dive. The window to dodge feels tight, but baiting her lower into the arena gives you more space to maneuver around it.

– One of Nyleth’s most punishing attacks is her explosive dive. The window to dodge feels tight, but baiting her lower into the arena gives you more space to maneuver around it. Reaper Crest synergy – Pairing this crest with healing charms allows for tactical face-tanking. You can absorb some damage, pogo for recovery windows, and heal up between cycles without losing momentum.

– Pairing this crest with healing charms allows for tactical face-tanking. You can absorb some damage, pogo for recovery windows, and heal up between cycles without losing momentum. Don’t panic over perfection – Even with missed dodges or sloppy pogo attempts, the fight is forgiving enough to recover. The consistency of the pattern is what ultimately wins.

That concludes our guide on defeating Nyleth in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

