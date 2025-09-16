How to beat Watcher at The Edge in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

The Watcher at The Edge in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of those bosses that can catch players off guard. It isn’t overloaded with flashy attacks or tricky mechanics, but the simplicity of its moves makes the fight all about timing and execution.
When you arrive at the arena, the boss won’t engage right away. Instead, you’ll find him in the form of a statue. Play the Needolin to awaken him, and only then will the battle begin. That said, here is a guide to beat Watcher at The Edge in Hollow Knight Silksong and its location.
Watcher at The Edge location in Hollow Knight Silksong
The Watcher at The Edge is located deep in the Sands of Karak. To reach him, head to the leftmost part of this area, shown in the image.
Getting to the actual boss arena requires the Silk Soar ability, Hornet’s Super Jump, which only becomes available in Act 3.
How to defeat Watcher at The Edge in Hollow Knight Silksong
Watcher at The Edge's attack patterns
Unlike other bosses that shift phases, this fight keeps things straightforward. The Watcher keeps things simple, relying only on his blade rather than projectiles or complicated phases. He often swings his sword several times in quick succession, and getting clipped by the first swing usually means the rest will follow through for heavy damage.
At other moments, he drags his weapon through the sand before suddenly leaping forward and striking as soon as he lands. Both of these patterns deal massive damage if Hornet mistimes her dodge.
The advantage is that his behaviour doesn’t change as the fight goes on. Once you learn the rhythm of these attacks, the encounter comes down to patience, timing your dodges, and countering at the brief windows when he’s recovering.
Tips and Tricks to beat Watcher at The Edge in Hollow Knight Silksong
While the boss remains grounded, the fight focuses more on spacing and punishing his recovery windows than on adapting to different stages.
Here are some reliable strategies to beat the Watcher at The Edge in Hollow Knight Silksong:
- Stay mobile with sprinting: The safest way to avoid his damage is to sprint whenever you see him start an attack. Timing a dash just before impact will let you slip past without taking a hit.
- Use pogo attacks with Reaper’s Crest: Since the Watcher doesn’t leave the ground, pogo strikes are consistently effective. Pairing them with Reaper’s Crest helps chip away at his health faster.
- Punish at the end of his swings: Both of his attacks leave a small opening after they finish. Use this window to strike before he moves again.
- Equip tools for extra damage and safety: Cogfly lets you deal safe chip damage as it automatically homes in on him. Meanwhile, Flintslate boosts Needle damage, shortening the fight. If you're going with Beast Crest, it improves both Hornet’s healing and her slash strength, making it one of the best picks for this encounter.
- Double jump for safety: Use your double jump to weave between attacks if sprinting feels too tight. It gives you just enough height to avoid some of his follow-ups.
The key is not to overcommit. One or two quick strikes after dodging are safer than trying to squeeze in extra damage. Once the boss is defeated, it lets out a final scream before turning to stone and crumbling. As it perishes, it drops the Grey Memento, a lore-focused item tied to Pharloom’s history.
That concludes our guide on defeating Watcher at The Edge in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.
