Where to get Snitch Pick in Hollow Knight Silksong

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Sep 14, 2025 22:24 GMT
If you're the type to prioritize survival and damage over steady farming, the Snitch Pick turns the Clawline into one of the most useful Tools in your arsenal (Image via Team Cherry)
If you’re the type to prioritize survival and damage over steady farming, the Snitch Pick turns the Clawline into one of the most useful Tools in your arsenal (Image via Team Cherry)

The Snitch Pick in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the tools that is sold by Grindle, a merchant you’ll need to rescue first. It changes how your Clawline works, giving you more power in fights but cutting down on the resources you earn.

With that said, here is how to get Snitch Pick in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Snitch Pick in Hollow Knight Silksong

Grindle location in Hollow Knight Silksong

To get the Snitch Pick, you first need to meet a strange NPC named Grindle. When you first meet him, he will speak about being caught due to a small theft, and you must free him before he sells you anything.

Snitch Pick location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)
Snitch Pick location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

To reach him, head into The Marrow, just under the entrance to Hunter’s March. Look for a building near the bottom right side. Inside one of the lower cells, you’ll spot Grindle fiddling with a lock.

Smash through the door with a few attacks, and that’ll set Grindle free. After a bit of dialogue, he wanders off and eventually disappears from the room, but this is part of his cycle.

When does Grindle turn into a vendor?

After freeing him, if you visit the area later, Grindle reappears as a vendor. Instead of trading goods for Rosaries directly, he offers secrets and information. At first, these cost only 10 Rosaries, but the price rises with each purchase.

Later, Grindle relocates to the Blasted Steps, tucked into the left pocket of the vertical passage that links the Steps to the Sands of Karak. To reach him, look for a tunnel above ground level, double-jump to scale it, and head left until you get his stall.

Here, he’ll have a list of oddities like Thief’s Mark, Spool Fragment, Psalm Cylinder, Crafting Kit, Rosary String and, most importantly, the Snitch Pick for which you must hand over 740 Rosaries. Unlike most purchases, this one feels like a gamble.

The Snitch Pick is marked as a Blue Tool, and while its description sounds like it’s built for farming, its actual effect leans more toward combat efficiency.

Snitch Pick in Hollow Knight Silksong details

On paper, it looks like a farming upgrade. But Snitch Pick refunds extra Silk and even deals more damage, but it reduces how many Rosaries and Shell Shards you earn. The in-game effect description reads:

“Hooked tool for the forceful retrieval of loot from bugs and husks. Harpoon into foes to steal Rosaries and shell shards, while causing additional damage.”

This makes Snitch Pick in Hollow Knight Silksong a powerful pick for boss fights or tough traversal sections where Silk management and raw damage matter more than farming. However, if you’re grinding for currency or upgrades, equipping it actually slows down your gains.

That concludes our guide on getting the Snitch Pick in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate.

