How to get Longclaw in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Longclaw in Hollow Knight Silksong is a reward locked behind one of the more difficult quests in the game. To unlock it, Hornet must find the Huntress in the Putrified Ducts, complete the Broodfeast quest, and collect a long list of organs with fairly specific tools.

That being said, here is how to unlock the Longclaw in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Longclaw in Hollow Knight Silksong

Huntress location in Hollow Knight Silksong

There are two different paths that eventually lead to the Huntress and her questline. The first is through the Memorium, which is a hidden exit and only reachable with a double jump. For that, Hornet needs the Faydown Cloak, which can be found high up in Mount Fay. Once equipped, you can scale the path and slip into the Putrified Ducts.

Huntress location (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/aerovale)

The latter way to reach her is by the northwestern part of this area, defeating the local boss unlocks access to the rooftops. That new passage connects straight into the Ducts, giving you another way into the Huntress’ chamber.

Either route eventually puts Hornet face-to-face with the Huntress, who sets you on the Broodfeast quest.

Broodfeast Quest requirements

The quest itself centers on organ collection, but there’s a catch: these items only drop if you use the right tools. The Huntress asks for three specific types, each tied to a different weapon:

15 Seared Organs, which need to be harvested from enemies using the Flintslate.

which need to be harvested from enemies using the Flintslate. 35 Shredded organs gathered using either the Conchcutter or Cogwork Wheel.

gathered using either the Conchcutter or Cogwork Wheel. 10 Skewered Organs can only be obtained with the Sting Shard.

This means you’ll be swapping gear often to collect the right organs. Once the tally is met, bringing them all back to the Huntress completes the Broodfeast quest and rewards you with the Longclaw in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to use Longclaw in Hollow Knight Silksong

Finishing the quest earns you the Longclaw, a charm-like upgrade that boosts Hornet’s needle reach. While the increase might not seem dramatic at first, the difference becomes clear against enemies that keep their distance or bosses that punish close-range attacks. One standout example is the Skull Tyrant, where the extra reach makes weaving in attacks far safer.

Longclaw in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/aerovale)

Longclaw doesn’t change Hornet’s core moveset, but the added range gives you more breathing room in fights that usually feel cramped.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Longclaw in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

