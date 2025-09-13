How to get all Silk Shot variants in Hollow Knight Silksong  

Silk Shot variants in Hollow Knight Silksong are dependent on one tool, the Ruined Tool, an old piece of Weaver technology that Hornet can modify into three different forms. Each version alters the way the Silk Shot functions, and depending on how you modify the tool, the weapon can play in a very different way.

Ad

That being said, here is how you can get all three Silk Shot variants in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where to get Silk Shot variants in Hollow Knight Silksong

Repairing the Ruined Tool

Before Hornet can use the Silk Shot, the broken tool must be repaired. There are three ways to do this, and their locations are shown in the following image.

Ad

Trending

Location for Silk Shot variants in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || Youtube@/Reniachii)

Forge Daughter in the Deep Docks : Bring her craft metal and she’ll repair it into the first variant.

: Bring her craft metal and she’ll repair it into the first variant. Twelfth Architect in the Underworks : The same area where the Architect’s Key is found also gives you the option to unlock a second version.

: The same area where the Architect’s Key is found also gives you the option to unlock a second version. Mount Fay crafting table: A hidden bench and worktable beneath the Faydown Cloak upgrade lets you fix it yourself, creating the final and strongest version.

Ad

Each location locks you into one variant, so it’s worth knowing the strengths before committing.

Also read: How to get Rosary Cannon in Hollow Knight Silksong

Silkshot I – Single cannon

The version crafted by Forge Daughter is the most straightforward. It fires a single, cannon-like shot at the cost of one silk per use. With around 30 charges, it’s the variant with the highest ammo pool. Its downside is that it doesn’t give Hornet any hangtime in the air, and it takes multiple hits (five to six, depending on enemy type) to finish foes off.

Ad

Silkshot II – Triple burst

The Twelfth Architect offers something flashier: a triple-shot burst. Each pull of the weapon sprays three bolts, giving wider coverage but with reduced total ammo compared to the first version. The kickback is noticeable, pushing Hornet back on use, which can throw off positioning. It still hits hard enough to clear enemies faster than the single shot, but the spread makes it less precise.

Silkshot III – Raybeam like sniper

Ad

The Mount Fay self-crafted Silk Shot is the clear standout. Its raybeam sniper blast hits the hardest of the three and only needs two to four hits to down enemies, even tougher ones. It carries about 16 charges, but makes up for it with sheer power.

However, firing it midair suspends Hornet for about half a second. That short hover can be used to slip past attacks while still dishing out damage. Poison damage also stacks more consistently here, making it a versatile option in tough encounters.

Ad

Which Silk Shot variant should you choose in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Silkshot in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || Youtube@/Reniachii)

While all three Silk Shot variants in Hollow Knight Silksong have their own flair, the raybeam variant from Mount Fay is, arguably, the strongest. The Forge Daughter’s repair gives you more ammo, and is safe for long-fights, while the Architect’s burst-shot adds spread, but sacrifices control.

Ad

For players who wait it out, Silkshot III offers the best balance of raw power and mobility.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Silk Shot variants in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.