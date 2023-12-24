How to best utilize the Clash of Clans Cookie Medals

After the Clash of Clans TH16 update, Supercell released Cookie Rumble. It's like the recent Mashup Madness event and features a Gingerbread Bakery that generates Sweet Elixirs. Accumulating these items moves players forward on Cookie Rumble's reward track and allows them to obtain various exclusive bonuses. This includes the Ram Rider and C.O.O.K.I.E. troops, a bag of Frostmites, Ores, as well as Cookie Medals.

This last reward is an event-exclusive currency that can be used to purchase numerous exclusives at the in-game Trader Shop. However, if the medals aren't used wisely, one can miss out on various items since only a limited number of these bonuses can be collected in-game.

This article will discuss how players can make the most of Clash of Clans' event-exclusive Cookie Medals.

Utilize your Cookie Medals in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event

Collecting Cookie Medals is the most crucial aspect of the Cookie Rumble event. They are used to purchase items, such as the Giant Gauntlet equipment and Gingerbread King skin. It's also worth noting these items won't be available for purchase for a while after being taken out.

Those with the Event Pass can gather over 8,100 Cookie Medals, whereas others can only collect 3,100 during Cookie Rumble. Since the Gingerbread King skin is priced at 4,650 Cookie Medals, F2P gamers will have to miss out on it and wait for its comeback in the in-game shop.

The Giant Gauntlet equipment, on the other hand, is priced at 3,100 Cookie Medals, so anyone can consider purchasing it. It'll enhance the Barbarian King's special abilities.

Those with the Event Pass should also consider purchasing the Giant Gauntlet (3,100 Cookie Medals) first, as it's the most useful item and not something to miss out on. This is because one might not be able to collect all the medals available in the event's reward track.

Given below is the step-by-step guide to purchasing your desired item from the in-game Trader Shop using Cookie Medals:

Step 1: Open Clash of Clans on your device.

Open Clash of Clans on your device. Step 2: Head to the Trader Shop located in the Home Village's left corner.

Head to the Trader Shop located in the Home Village's left corner. Step 3: Check how many Cookie Medals you've collected so far, and select an available item accordingly.

If you have enough Cookie Medals left after purchasing the Barbarian King's skin and Giant Gauntlet, you can buy the event souvenirs, such as the Barbarian Santa or Skeleton Sock. Starry Ores or the Clash of Clans Books are also worth spending this currency on.

How to get free Cookie Medals and Sweet Elixirs in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

Many Clash of Clans content creators are giving away free Cookie Medals and Sweet Elixirs.

Below is the procedure to claim these freebies:

Step 1: Open your X/Twitter handle on your device.

Open your X/Twitter handle on your device. Step 2: Head to the popular content creator Clash Ninja's profile.

Head to the popular content creator Clash Ninja's profile. Step 3: Search for the post offering the freebies.

Search for the post offering the freebies. Step 4: Click on the link provided in the post.

Click on the link provided in the post. Step 5: You'll be redirected to the game and shown a notification with the Claim Reward option.

You'll be redirected to the game and shown a notification with the Claim Reward option. Step 6: Tap on it, and the amount will be credited to your account.

Alongside Clash Ninja, many other creators like Judo Sloth have also offered free Cookie Medals and Sweet Elixirs. However, every one of these individuals has provided the same reward links on their posts, and a single link can't be reused.