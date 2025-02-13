A bank in Civilization 7 is one of the numerous structures players build to develop their empire in the Firaxis 4X strategy title. Aside from establishing it to increase gold earnings, players would need to construct it as part of an optional objective in the 'Precious Metals' quest.

This article guides you on how to build a bank in Civilization 7.

The Urban Planning technology in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Banks are a structure that are unlocked after the Antiquity Period. They will be accessible after you research Urban Planning in the Exploration Age tech tree. They will be in the third column, just before Future tech. You must research the following first before you get access to banks:

Astronomy

Cartography

Heraldry

Feudalism

Guilds

Shipbuilding

Education

Architecture

Note that banks cannot be built in towns, only cities. The production cost for building one will be around 250-260, depending on the town's happiness. Maintenance will cost three town happiness per turn.

Once you've unlocked the structure, click on the city you want to establish it in, and open the city menu. In the productions tab, select the bank. Next, you must choose the tile to put the building in.

Effects

Once built, a bank in Civilization 7 will provide a base yield of +5 gold per turn. It will also provide additional benefits based on neighboring tiles:

+1 Gold for each adjacent Navigable River Terrain

+1 Gold for each adjacent Coastal Terrain

+1 Gold for each adjacent Wonder

+1 Gold on Quarters

Additional ways to acquire gold

Napoleon's Emperor persona is a good choice if you want to build your playstyle around finance and don't mind being aggressive with other leaders (Image via 2K)

Aside from building a bank in Civilization 7, there are additional ways in which you can obtain gold. Establishing other aureate structures like a Bazaar, Guildhall, or Medieval Bridge can provide more money to your empire.

Some leaders have unique abilities related to currency as well. The emperor persona of Napoleon has Empereur des Français — where you will get increased gold per age for every leader you're unfriendly or hostile with.

Mementos are milestones that reward you with a particular perk for your leader. Some of these can help you gain additional money. For example, when you reach Level 6 on the Foundation path, you'll unlock Lydian Lion. With this, you'll get +200 Gold at the start of an age.

