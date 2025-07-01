Extra Ammo in Death Stranding 2 is essential for surviving intense combat scenarios. With more shootouts and tougher enemies than the first game, running out of bullets mid-fight can leave you vulnerable. While Private Rooms help you restock before heading out, you’ll often need to carry extra ammo on long, dangerous routes. Thankfully, the game offers practical tools to increase your ammo capacity and stay prepared for extended battles.
This guide will walk you through how to carry Extra Ammo in Death Stranding 2.
Carrying Extra Ammo in Death Stranding 2
The most reliable way to carry more bullets is by crafting Spare Ammo Containers. These are backpack attachments that let Sam carry additional rounds for his equipped weapons. Each container grants one full reload worth of ammo. Stack more containers to boost your total extra ammo capacity. You can fabricate these using 30 Resins, 30 Metals, and 30 Chemicals at any Delivery Terminal. If you're preparing for a combat-heavy mission, it’s smart to carry at least two.
Another way to maximize your firepower is by carrying weapons that use the same ammo type. This way, you can extend your firing capability without running out of ammo too quickly.
Unlocking high-capacity weapons later in the game
As you progress through the game, you'll unlock upgraded versions of firearms that naturally come with higher ammo counts. While these may cost more resources to craft, they reduce the need for frequent reloads and extra containers. Always keep an eye out for stronger gear at facilities you’ve connected to the Chiral Network.
Carrying extra ammo in Death Stranding 2 is also about smart ammo management. Fabricate Spare Ammo Containers, get weapons with shared ammo, and unlock advanced gear as you progress. With the right loadout, you won’t be caught off guard when it matters most.
