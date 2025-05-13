How to change your avatar in Doom The Dark Ages

ID Software and Bethesda have enabled an option that allows players to change their avatar in Doom The Dark Ages. Doom has a nostalgic hit to it, serving the gaming industry with some of the most fun, fast-paced shooter experiences in the segment, and it's no wonder that fans would like to relive some of it in the latest title as well.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can change your avatar in Doom The Dark Ages. Read below to know more.
A guide to changing your avatar in Doom The Dark Ages
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you change your avatar in Doom The Dark Ages:
- Launch Steam and proceed to log in to your account using your credentials.
- Go to your 'Library' and launch the game.
- Once you're in the main menu, go to the 'Settings' tab.
- From there, head to the 'UI' section.
- Here, you will find an option for 'Face Avatar Style'. You can toggle this option.
You have three options to choose from, namely:
- No avatar
- Original avatar
- Classic avatar
Players would mostly seek to change the avatar to the classic style for that walk down memory lane. Fans are definitely going to have a hoot seeing the level of detail that Bethesda and ID Software have focused on while creating this game.
Doom The Dark Ages minimum and recommended requirements
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit / Windows 11 64-Bit
- Processor: AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation CPU @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better, or Intel Core i7 10700K or better)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA or AMD hardware Raytracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER or better, AMD RX 6600 or better)
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings, NVME SSD storage required
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit / Windows 11 64-Bit
- Processor: AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation CPU @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, or Intel Core i7 12700K or better)
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA or AMD hardware Raytracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or better, AMD RX 6800 or better)
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings, NVME SSD storage required
