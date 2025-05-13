How to change your avatar in Doom The Dark Ages

ID Software and Bethesda have enabled an option that allows players to change their avatar in Doom The Dark Ages. Doom has a nostalgic hit to it, serving the gaming industry with some of the most fun, fast-paced shooter experiences in the segment, and it's no wonder that fans would like to relive some of it in the latest title as well.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can change your avatar in Doom The Dark Ages. Read below to know more.

A guide to changing your avatar in Doom The Dark Ages

Trending

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you change your avatar in Doom The Dark Ages:

Launch Steam and proceed to log in to your account using your credentials. Go to your 'Library' and launch the game. Once you're in the main menu, go to the 'Settings' tab. From there, head to the 'UI' section. Here, you will find an option for 'Face Avatar Style'. You can toggle this option.

You have three options to choose from, namely:

No avatar

Original avatar

Classic avatar

Changing avatar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Players would mostly seek to change the avatar to the classic style for that walk down memory lane. Fans are definitely going to have a hoot seeing the level of detail that Bethesda and ID Software have focused on while creating this game.

Read more: Doom: The Dark Ages crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixes

Doom The Dark Ages minimum and recommended requirements

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit / Windows 11 64-Bit

Processor: AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation CPU @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better, or Intel Core i7 10700K or better)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA or AMD hardware Raytracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER or better, AMD RX 6600 or better)

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings, NVME SSD storage required

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit / Windows 11 64-Bit

Processor: AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation CPU @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, or Intel Core i7 12700K or better)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA or AMD hardware Raytracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or better, AMD RX 6800 or better)

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings, NVME SSD storage required

Also read: All weapon skins in Doom: The Dark Ages and how to unlock them

For more related guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.