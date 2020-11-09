COD Mobile is a game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. It has various in-game features that distinguish it from the other shooter/battle royale titles present on the mobile platform. The game is known for its intense combats in the matches. It is one of the most famous battle royale titles and boasts over 100M+ downloads on the Google Play Store.

The game allows every player to use a unique character name or user ID to retain a player's identity. Players are allowed to create their own names when joining the game, and there is also an option available to rename the character based on the player's will.

In this article, we provide a detailed guide on how to change the character name in COD Mobile for beginners.

A step-by-step guide to change the character name in COD Mobile

Rename card in COD Mobile

Character names can be changed in COD Mobile only if players have a Rename Card in their inventory. They can be bought from the store with 200 CP (Credit Points).

After ensuring the availability of the Rename card, let us now take a look at the steps on how to change the character name:

Run COD Mobile on the device.

Default Menu Interface

After loading the default home Menu, click on the Profile icon/box (a rectangular box) present at the top left-hand side corner of the screen.

Click on the Player Profile icon badge

Now, click on the Player Profile icon present just beside the Player Level Rewards icon at the top left-hand side of the screen.

The player's profile will be displayed.

Now, click on the pre-existing username or tap on the small Edit icon badge beside the username.

Type and rename the character in COD Mobile

A new screen will appear displaying the Change Name box.

Type the name (Maximum 14 characters)

Now, click on the change option.

Revisit the profile to check if the new username has been registered.

Note: Once the character name is altered and the Rename Card is used, it cannot be changed again before three days.

Here is a small video from the creator Ochoochogift on how to change the character name:

