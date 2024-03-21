How to change your vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

Vocations are your classes in Dragon's Dogma 2, and it’s worth changing them occasionally. There are benefits to leveling up and swapping between the various classes in the game, from Stamina benefits to passive stat bonuses. However, players might not immediately know where and when they can do this as they explore this vast, open world.

We’ll go over where and when to change your vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 because it’s important information to have in your arsenal. Let’s dive right in and learn more about this important game feature as a part of Capcom’s latest masterpiece.

Change the Arisen’s vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

Look for the symbol with two swords to find the right guild. (Image via Capcom)

You can change vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 in just about any village or city in the entire game. Major cities tend to have a Vocation Guild, where players can run into and speak to the guildmaster. This NPC will let you change your class in the game for free anytime you come and speak to him. That is, once you’ve unlocked a vocation to start with.

As you can see on the map above of the Checkpoint Rest Town, even the smallest of villages have access to some method of changing your vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. When you come to a new village, look for the icon of the two blades facing away from each other.

In many villages, you can also head to the innkeeper (see the icon with a bed). Speak with them, and they’ll tell you if they also act as the vocation guildkeeper. If you want to change your vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, just go through the following steps:

It's a simple matter of picking the class you want to play - if you've unlocked it. (Image via Capcom)

Visit the local Vocation Guild or Innkeeper and interact with the NPC behind the desk.

Select “Change Vocation’.

Spend the necessary Dep if required, and change to the desired class.

Select “Yes” to go to the Equipment menu, and put on the appropriate equipment.

When you first purchase a vocation to change into in Dragon's Dogma 2, you’ll receive a generic set of equipment, so make sure to keep this around. Stow it in a treasure chest in your home or somewhere else to free up inventory space.

Even if you plan on focusing on spellcasting Vocations like Mage and Sorcerer, it’s worth it to play and level the others too. Some quests, for example, require you to have access to certain weapons. A Trial of Archery, for example, requires a bow class. In addition, you also gain passive stamina buffs for leveling classes.

This is going to be incredibly important for players to use their special attacks in combat. For example, the Quickspell Core Skill of Mages lets them burn Stamina to increase the casting speed of their spells. Thankfully, switching classes is free, provided you’ve unlocked it in the first place.

Capcom’s latest Action RPG is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about Dragon's Dogma 2 in our in-depth review.