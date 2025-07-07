How to complete Episode 9 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

Episode 9 in Death Stranding 2 delivers a mix of everything — from basic deliveries and intense boss fights to recovery missions and all-out combat. After the emotional rescue in Episode 8, this chapter throws Sam into a nonstop series of tasks that demand both preparation and quick reflexes.

In this walkthrough, we’ll guide you through every mission and encounter of Episode 9 of Death Stranding 2.

A guide to complete Episode 9 in Death Stranding 2

Deliver the Chiral Decontaminators and Sedatives to the Eastern Environmental Observatory (Order 38)

Your first task in Episode 9, Order 38, is to bring Chiral Decontaminators and Sedatives to the Eastern Environmental Observatory. The snowy terrain can make things difficult for you, so using a Pickup Off-roader is a smart move to keep your cargo protected during the trip. Once you arrive, hand the delivery over to Ridge Frost and connect the facility to the Chiral Network.

Your first order in Episode 9 of Death Stranding 2 is a simple delivery task (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After that, head back to base and enjoy a short set of cutscenes as Sam wraps up his day. It’s a relatively calm mission and a nice warm-up before things get chaotic.

Defeating the Giant Ghost Mech (Order 39)

After the cutscene, you and the crew aboard the DHV Magellan are suddenly ambushed by a massive Ghost Mech. Things get worse when Higgs appears on the ship, holding Fragile hostage with his flashy Battle Guitar — a weapon you’ll be able to unlock later. A tense fight breaks out between Higgs and Tomorrow, ending with Higgs getting beaten and retreating with his coffin.

Defeat the massive which ambushed DHV Magellan in Episode 9 of Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This marks the beginning of Order 39, where your objective is to take down the Giant Ghost Mech outside the Magellan. To deal serious damage, aim for the glowing orange circles located between its limbs. These are its weak points, and hitting them shuts down parts of the mech’s body, giving you a better shot at survival.

At 50% health, the mech ramps up its attacks as it starts firing laser beams from its tentacles and frequently charges at you. These attacks hit hard, so make sure to dodge or take cover. Stay mobile and keep targeting the weak spots to wear it down. Once the mech is finally destroyed, the crew returns to the snowy surface. From there, you can make your way back to the ship, where Sam ends the day with some rest.

Recovering all stranded cargo (Order 40)

After the intense battle with the Giant Ghost Mech, the DHV Magellan has taken heavy damage and is now out of commission. So, there are no means of support or fast travel in Death Stranding 2. This means you're on your own for the next mission.

No fast Travel and support as DHV Magellan is now out of commission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In Order 40 of Episode 9, your job is to recover all stranded cargo scattered across the snowy wasteland. With visibility low due to a constant blizzard, expect a mix of on-foot travel and careful driving. It’s easy to miss cargo in these conditions, so it’s a good idea to unlock some APAS Enhancements that boost your scanning range and help you better navigate the terrain.

Once you’ve collected everything, head over to The Phantom Smith to drop off the cargo. After the delivery is complete and the Chiral Network link is established, he’ll request your help with a much riskier delivery.

Delivering Chiral Field Controller Prototypes to F6 South Fort Knot (Order 41)

Order 41 in Death Stranding 2 Episode 9 assigns you the task of delivering Chiral Field Controller Prototypes to F6 South Fort Knot. Since the cargo contains hazardous chemicals, you’ll need to handle it with extreme care, as any significant damage could result in mission failure. The journey is long and mostly uneventful, so feel free to kick back and use the in-game music player to play some of the tracks you’ve unlocked along the way.

The cargo in this mission contains hazardous chemicals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once you reach the F6 Delivery Entrance, hand over the cargo to Pierre Southern, who will inspect it and initiate the Chiral Network link. With the job complete, Sam calls it a day and finally gets some well-deserved rest.

Deliver Chiral Cyclotron Parts and other materials back to the DHV Magellan for repairs (Order 42)

With the Chiral Field Controller Prototypes now active at F6 South Fort Knot, new tech developments are rolling out. Your next mission in Episode 9 of Death Stranding 2, Order 42, is to deliver Chiral Cyclotron Parts and other essential materials back to the DHV Magellan to kickstart its repairs.

For this mission, pack plenty of ammo, healing items, and maybe a backup weapon or two (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The route back isn’t exactly smooth — expect to face hostile enemies along the way, so make sure you’re well-equipped before heading out. Pack plenty of ammo, healing items, and maybe a backup weapon or two. Once you successfully fight your way through and reach the ship, the repair process begins, bringing the Magellan one step closer to full functionality.

After the delivery, Sam calls it a night, and as a bonus for your trouble, you’re treated to a hilarious cutscene featuring Dollman singing.

Destroying Chiral Jammers and eliminating every threat at the Southern Environmental Observatory (Order 43)

In the final mission of Death Stranding 2 Episode 9, Order 43, your objective is to destroy all Chiral Jammers placed by the Armed Survivalists and eliminate every threat at the Southern Environmental Observatory.

Sam, Fragile, Rainy, and Tomorrow have a emotional movement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Drive to the marked area and start wiping out enemies while taking out the jammers. The deep snow can make the movement clunky, so plan your approach carefully. After clearing the area, proceed to the next waypoint, where you’ll find the observatory completely overrun by hostile mechs.

Your job is to hold your ground and eliminate them all. This is the perfect moment to break out a heavy machine gun and go full-on offense. Once the battlefield is clear, head inside and speak with Gregory Southall to link the observatory to the Chiral Network.

Just when you think it’s over, Higgs shows up again, trapping Sam in another brutal death loop using his Battle Guitar. Luckily, Fragile, Rainy, and Tomorrow show up to save him and break the loop. With Higgs retreating once again, the crew regroups and heads back to the DHV Magellan, where you’re treated to more story cutscenes before Episode 9 comes to a close.

This wraps up this guide for Episode 9 in Death Stranding 2.

