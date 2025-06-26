How to unlock Battle Guitar in Death Stranding 2

One of the wildest additions to Death Stranding 2 is Higgs' Battle Guitar, a powerful and electrifying weapon that instantly caught the attention of players after its debut in the game’s trailers. Considering its perfect mix of melee power and ranged shock attack capabilities, many players may wonder if they can actually use the guitar weapon. The answer is yes, you can eventually wield it yourself.

This guide will explain how to unlock and use the Battle Guitar in Death Stranding 2.

Note: This article features major spoilers. Read it at your discretion.

How to get the Battle Guitar in Death Stranding 2

Unfortunately, the Battle Guitar is unlocked late in the story, right at the endgame section after completing a key mission. To unlock it, you will need to do the following things:

Trending

Unlock and use the guitar weapon in Death Stranding 2’s endgame (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

1) Complete Order No. 46

This is a major mission that requires you to connect all of Australia to the Chiral Network. During the mission, you’ll fight off Ghost Mech soldiers and face a massive mech boss. Once it's defeated, deliver the Drawbridge Terminal Unit to the F8 distribution center to finish the order.

2) The end of Higgs

Just when you think it’s over, Higgs reappears. He attempts to attack Sam, but the DHV Magellan emerges from the tar pit to stop him. Fragile then steps in and defeats him once and for all using his own Battle Guitar. After the fight, she leaves the guitar behind for you.

3) Tarman upgrades the weapon for Sam

Once you're back inside the DHV Magellan, a cutscene plays where Tarman modifies the Battle Guitar, making it usable by Sam. From this moment on, the guitar becomes part of your arsenal.

How to use the Battle Guitar

The Battle Guitar is a powerful and versatile weapon featuring both melee and ranged attacks. Here's how to use it:

Melee attacks: Repeatedly press the Circle button on your controller to perform fast, close-range strikes.

Repeatedly press the button on your controller to perform fast, close-range strikes. Ranged attacks: Hold L2 to aim and press R2 to shoot electric blasts.

Hold to aim and press to shoot electric blasts. Charged attack: Hold R2 and release for a high-powered electric burst.

Keep in mind that every shot uses Chiral Crystals, so keep an eye on your supply during fights. If you ever lose or dismantle this weapon, you can fabricate a new one using any delivery terminal.

The Battle Guitar is easily one of the coolest weapons in Death Stranding 2, giving you a fresh way to take down enemies with style. It blends fun combat mechanics with raw power, perfect for those final missions.

Also read: How long to beat Death Stranding 2? Runtime explored

Here are some other Death Stranding 2 articles for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.