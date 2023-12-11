How to complete Exorcismal Chronicles in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update features A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in which Trailblazers have to complete a bunch of different activities to contain all the escaped heliobi in Xianzhou Luofu. As players progress through the spooky event, they will unlock five different Suppression Towers in the new Fyxestroll Garden region.

The Exorcismal Chronicles is an exclusive game mode of the Suppression Towers, and each of them serves as a combat domain where Traiblazers have to fend off different enemies. Upon doing so, they will be rewarded with a bunch of Stellar Jades and other in-game resources. However, there is a bit of a learning curve required to complete the entire Exorcismal Chronicles in Honkai Star Rail.

How to unlock Exorcismal Chronicles in Honkai Star Rail

The first Suppression Tower unlocks after completing the Twins quest (Image via HoYoverse)

While progressing through A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in Honkai Star Rail, you will come across the Exorcismal Chronicles Adventure Mission. Completing the quest unlocks the game mode of the same name.

While the first Suppression Tower is unlocked with the conclusion of the Twins Mission, you can activate the remaining domains by completing their required Trailblaze Continuance quests.

Combat tips for Exorcismal Chronicles in Honkai Star Rail

Steal the Fiendfire effect during combat (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the Exorcismal Chronicles in Honkai Star Rail, it is important to get accustomed with a few combat mechanics in the domain. For starters, you must choose one out of the eight Exorcismics before initiating the challenge. Each of them grants a special enhancement in the domain.

Keep an eye on the action order on the upper-left corner of the screen to track the Fiendfire buff, which appears as colorful flames. A cyan flame indicates that the effect is active on an ally, and it recharges the Lunaumbra Gourd. Once it is replenished, you can activate the chosen Exorcismic.

The Fiendfire glows red when it appears beside an enemy. Under the effect, the target receives a buff corresponding to the Suppression Tower.

During combat, make sure to constantly manipulate the action order of the Fiendfire to obtain maximum Lunaumbra Gourd charges. It is important to save up as many Ultimates as possible and use them to steal the effect whenever a red flame appears beside an enemy.

Additionally, use any crowd-control ability to disrupt the turn order of an opponent, preventing them from obtaining the tower enhancement.

Suppression Tower guide for Exorcismal Chronicles in Honkai Star Rail

Suppression Towers for Exorcismal Chronicles (Image via HoYoverse)

The Suppression Towers in Honkai Star Rail’s Fyxestroll Garden are packed with different enemies. Hence, we recommend setting up a proper team to defeat them across all difficulty levels. Watch out for enemy weaknesses and include characters accordingly in your composition to quickly tackle the domains.

Each battle has a specific turn limit, and it is important to keep your characters alive by the end of the challenge. Therefore, choosing the right Exorcismic is also crucial to counter the anomalies in each domain.

Watch out for the Suppression Tower anomalies (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the anomaly effects of every Suppression Tower:

Suppression Towers Anomaly Pavilion of Cessation Increases the enemy’s ATK, DEF, and SPD by 15%, stacking up to five times. They receive four stacks of the effect when the Fiendfire is active. Swallowsong Pavilion An ally loses Skill Point when they are attacked by the enemy. With an active Fiendfire buff they can consume up to three Skill Points. Foxsomn Tomb The opponent's attack applies Wind Shear DoT to a character. The Fiendfire applies two extra DoT stacks. Locufox Forest Whenever a target is defeated, the remaining enemy deals 40% extra DMG to allies. The damage gets boosted when combined with the Fiendfire.

Choose a proper exorcismic before every battle (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the best Exorcismics to choose for each tower:

Suppression Towers Best Exorcismic Pavilion of Cessation Edict: Evil Cleanse (Inflicts Weakness Break on all enemies and deals Quantum DMG to them) Swallowsong Pavilion Amulet: Fiend Seal (Recover Skill Points for all allies, alongside increasing their Basic ATK DMG and Skill DMG) Foxsomn Tomb Amulet: Altar Aegis (All allies gains Altar Aegis which blocks incoming DMG and deals DMG when they are hit) Locufox Forest Amulet: Altar Aegis

The final Verdant Terrace Suppression Tower is an exception, as it features the Begone, Evil stages. It is a compilation of the remaining four domains without the separate difficulty levels.

How to complete the Begone, Evil stages in Honkai Star Rail

Begone, Evil has four stages which corresponds with the Suppression Towers (Image via HoYoverse)

The Begone, Evil stages, corresponding to a Tower, unlock after completing all of its difficulty levels. This particular domain in Honkai Star Rail also has a few different combat elements to keep in mind.

Apart from the Exorcismic, you can use a character’s Techniques before a fight, which is somewhat similar to the Simulated Universe. However, Cirrus will actively participate in the battle to advance the actions of all enemies, allowing them to immediately launch an attack.

Therefore, you must put in some extra effort to manipulate the Fiendfire. Make sure to save up all the Ultimates and cast them whenever required to steal the effect from the enemy.