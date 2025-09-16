How to complete Final Audience wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

Final Audience Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a Wayfarer Quest that requires you to defeat the Second Sentinel. You can find the quest from the Songclave area after interacting with the Wishwall. However, unlike other wishes, the Final Audience Wish doesn’t appear on the Wishwall right away.
To unlock it, you will need to complete two objectives, including retrieving the Second Sentinel. After completing this wish, you will be rewarded with a valuable healing item.
This guide helps you to complete the Final Audience wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Hollow Knight Silksong: Final Audience Wish walkthrough
You cannot accept the Final Audience Wish immediately. As mentioned above, it comes with certain objectives that must be fulfilled before you can track it on the Wishboard. Here are all the objectives and how to complete them:
- Collect Cogwork Heart Pieces
- Retrieve the Second Sentinel
Location of the Cogwork Heart Piece
First Cogwork Heart Piece
- You will find a Cogwork Heart Piece in the Choral Chambers area. Head towards the Bell puzzle area at the top of the vertical section.
- Continue left to find the spot where you need to solve the bell ringing puzzle to get the item.
- After you successfully solve it, you will find the Cogwork Heart Piece, glimmering on a throne.
Second Cogwork Heart Piece
- The second piece is located in the Whispering Vaults, where you’ll encounter another Bell puzzle.
- Move left to find the Cogwork Heart Piece on a throne after solving the bell puzzle.
Third Cogwork Heart Piece
- Finally, the last piece can be spotted at the Memorium area, just above the Songclave.
- Once you reach there, you will have to solve another Bell puzzle to obtain the Cogwork Heart Piece.
- After collecting all three pieces, they will merge to form the final Cogwork Heart.
Retrieve Second Sentinel
Once you have obtained the Cogwork Heart, use it to revive the Second Sentinel. You will find the boss in the Cogwork Core area, kept inside a glass chamber. Approach the chamber and break the glass with a few shots. This will trigger an "Inspect" option, allowing you to insert the Cogwork Heart to bring the Sentinel to life. Once revived, it will immediately disappear from the area.
Accept Final Audience Wish
After reviving the Second Sentinel, visit the Songclave to interact with the Wishwall and accept the wish. Once you do this, go near the resting bench to the left of the Songclave.
Here, you will find a tracker that helps you track the Second Sentinel's location, after he disappeared. As the tracker activates, it will start showing a light trail that you need to follow to reach its location.
Defeat the Second Sentinel to complete the Wish
The Second Sentinel is located in the High Halls area, and you will eventually reach the location for the final face-off. After you find the location, approach the boss to initiate a conversation, which will lead to a fight. After defeating the boss (Second Sentinel), speak to it to accomplish the Final Audience Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.
You will then be given a Reserve Bind item as a reward for defeating the Second Sentinel. This item comes in handy during crucial boss fights, as it automatically regenerates your health after you drop it.
