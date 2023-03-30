How to complete the Insect Hive side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake unpacks its story in various sections like villages, castles, facilities, mines, and other areas. You will find pieces of paper and parchments throughout your journey in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Merchant requests can be considered side quests requiring you to perform specific tasks.

The Insect Hive side quest is one such request you will encounter in Chapter 11 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. You must shoot four yellow orbs stuck to a slimy overgrowth on the rocks in the mine section. These are easy to spot and are found high in the air, thereby requiring you to keep an eye on rocks above ground level.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Finding all the hives to complete Insect Hive Merchant request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Chapter 11 of Resident Evil 4 Remake occurs in the underground mines wherein Luis Serra accompanies Leon. You will reach an area called the Hive after an exhilarating minecart sequence. The Insect Hive Merchant request can be picked up from a wooden crate in the east section of the Hive area.

Be alert since this area is infested with enemies capable of camouflaging themselves. The request can be identified by its blue tint, which states that the Insect Hives have killed many people who have ventured into the area, and you must destroy all four of them to prevent the insects from populating it.

The first Hive can be found to the left of the request (Image via Capcom)

The first Hive can be located immediately to the west (left) of the spot where you picked up the above request. Look above you to spot a pulsating yellow orb stuck to an overgrowth. Shoot it multiple times to destroy it.

To pursue the second Hive, take the side path beside the Merchant request. You will reach an open area with a tunnel ahead of you. Here you might also face an insect enemy which you must defeat. Look above to your left near a minecart and shoot the yellow orb, which destroys the second Hive.

Take the path to the right side of the request to get to the second Hive (Image via Capcom)

Feel free to enter the tunnel now. This area has some collectibles for you, so refer to this comprehensive guide on finding all Chapter 11 collectibles in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Exit the tunnel from the path on the left, which is the western portion of the Hive map. You will find the remaining two Hives above you. Shooting them concludes the request.

You will need to, however, interact with the Merchant after destroying the Hives to earn the rewards. Completing this request will yield you four Spinels. You can use Spinels to purchase essential weapon attachments, treasure maps, Attache Cases, and other items from the Merchant.

The third and fourth Hives can be located right outside the western exit of the tunnel (Image via Capcom)

While the Insect Hive request involves destroying Hives, you will also come across some that require you to find and destroy all Blue Medallions. Although pursuing these requests is not mandatory, the Spinels you earn from them are worth accumulating to enhance your favorite weapon with strong attachments.

You can also sell the acquired treasures to earn money fast in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The Merchant has a healthy stock of weapons like shotguns, handguns, rifles, and more that will aid you in defeating the myriad of infected creatures and foes in the game.

