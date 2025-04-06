If you’ve found yourself scratching your head over how to complete Mixing Mania in Schedule 1, you’re not alone. This quirky challenge in the game has players delving into the world of chemistry. Mixing Mania is one of those tasks that might look simple on paper but quickly becomes a rabbit hole of trial, error, and some unexpected experiments.

The challenge is straightforward: Create a product with a minimum street value of $60. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player in Schedule 1, this guide will walk you through the steps to complete this mission.

Steps to complete Mixing Mania in Schedule 1

To master the Mixing Mania in Schedule 1, follow these steps:

Unlock and purchase the Mixing Station: Before you can begin, you’ll need the right tool for the job. The Mixing Station costs $500 and is available in the hardware store. Pick your starter product: Start with OG Kush, a basic strain easily available early in the game. It's the ideal base for a high-value mix. Select the right addictive: Your goal is to create something worth at least $60. The go-to combo here is OG Kush + Mouthwash. This mix results in a product called Purple Cheese, which sells for $64. Start mixing: Load your OG Kush and Mouthwash into the Mixing Station and let the magic happen. This will produce your target item, completing the challenge. Try alternative recipes: If you want to experiment with more potent mixes, try these combos

Grandaddy Kush + Viagra = $60 product

OG Kush + Mega Bean = $64 product

Green Crack + Mega Bean = $67 product

Mixing Station in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Also read: All ingredients in Schedule 1 and their effects

Completing the Mixing Mania in Schedule 1 is about understanding your ingredients and making the most of your components. The game’s mixing system rewards experimentation, but with guidance and the right combinations, you can hit that $60 benchmark in no time. Whether you’re aiming for profit, prestige, or just the thrill of discovery, this quirky challenge is a standout moment in the game’s chemistry-fueled chaos.

Also read: Schedule 1: Best customers for dealers

