How to complete Name Your Poison in Gray Zone Warfare

Name Your Poison is a single-objective mission given by Turncoat, one of the six vendors available in Gray Zone Warfare. The mission requires you to poison the enemy's water tank, but the difficulty lies in locating the tank and navigating through the area, which is teeming with armed AI soldiers. If you are unaware of the location, the task may take much longer and you risk death due to the many enemies.

However, knowing the exact location will make the endeavor much easier. This guide provides details about the Name Your Poison task and the precise location you need to reach to complete the mission quickly.

Name Your Poison mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare

Name Your Poison mission objective (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/13lacklight)

The Name Your Poison mission remains the same across all factions in Gray Zone Warfare: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

Turncoat gives you this mission to help you, knowing you are constantly attacking the Fort Narith region. He provides you with a poison that must be added to the water tank, assuring you that it will not kill the enemies but rather weaken them.

Here, the objective is to find the water cistern near the barracks and poison it.

Location of the water cistern (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

After accepting the task, first collect the poison from him. He will provide you with the first poison for free as a token of goodwill. However, if you die and lose the poison, you will need to purchase it from Turncoat next time. Therefore, it is recommended to place the poison in the safe boxes so that even if you die, the poison will still be there.

Once you have collected the poison, head southwest on the map toward Fort Narith. Upon arrival, open your map and zoom in. On the northern side of the region, you will find the Barracks at the coordinates 141, 132. Outside the last Barrack, you will find a blue water cistern that you need to poison.

Beware, the area will be full of enemies. It is recommended to carry a scoped weapon and eliminate them from a distance.

Poisoning the water supply (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/Sol3Z)

Approach the water cistern, and a prompt will appear stating Poison the water supply. Once you do this, your Name Your Poison mission will be completed.

Note that after you accept this mission, Lab Rat, another vendor, will immediately offer you a mission requiring you to dump the poison. Since only one of these missions can be completed, it is recommended that you choose the Turncoat's mission to increase your reputation with him, as Lab Rat's will already be maxed out.

Upon completion, you will receive the following rewards:

Six F-1 grenade

$5500

2000 XP

200 Reputation with Turncoat

