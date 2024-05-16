How to complete Missing Colleague in Gray Zone Warfare

The Missing Colleague mission in Gray Zone Warfare is given by Artisan and requires you to find a person who worked as a mechanic at Fort Narith. The quest window informs us that he reportedly resided in the Savanpha Village which is located exactly on the outskirts of Fort Narith. It is a straightforward mission that can be completed without a squad as you only need to collect some items and investigate what happened to the mechanic.

This article will highlight a short guide to efficiently complete the Missing Colleague mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Mission guide: Missing Colleague in Gray Zone Warfare

Missing Colleague task location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can complete the Missing Colleague quest in Gray Zone Warfare:

Activate the mission in your faction’s home and call in transport to get to Fort Narith.

It is best if you go through the Delta 1 landing zone as it is the closest one to the Savanpha Village. This is a small settlement that seems to be primarily used by the base workers.

You will have to walk to this region and go to the wooden hut located just above the “Savanpha Village” font with a few trees covering it on the map. There are generally no soldiers in the area so the risk factor is quite low.

Once you enter the wooden hut, you should look through the contents present on the tables.

A document is generally on the table which turns out to be an “Arrest Warrant”. You will need to loot this item and place it in your bag.

This will mark your objective as completed. You can go back to the Delta 1 landing zone and call in a helicopter to get back to the base.

Report back to the home base and submit your findings to complete the mission and claim all rewards.

You might be interested in: Calling in a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare

It is important to note that you should stay vigilant on this mission as it is near Fort Narith which is well-guarded. You might come across a few AI guards in the village area so it is best to not be caught off-guard. However, if you get killed during the quest, you can go back to your body after respawning and recover your loot from the previous body.

Also Read: Prisoner 23 Mission Guide in Gray Zone Warfare

Carrying a set of weapons, some food, water, and medicines should be more than enough for this mission. This concludes the guide for the Missing Colleague mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Read more game-related articles here: