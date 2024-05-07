How to complete Living In Burrows task in Gray Zone Warfare

Living In Burrows is a two-part objective assigned by Gunny, one of the Vendors in Gray Zone Warfare. This task poses a challenge as it requires locating two rooms within a bunker, one of which is locked, adding complexity to the mission. Without prior knowledge of their precise locations and the means to unlock the door, significant time may be spent searching.

However, with prior information on the room's whereabouts and how to obtain the key, the task becomes significantly easier, eliminating the need for extensive searching. This guide will provide a step-by-step walkthrough to easily complete the Living In Burrows mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Living In Burrows mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare

Living In Burrows mission objectives (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

The Living In Burrows quest's objectives and location remain the same across all factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security Systems, and Crimson Shield International. Here are the objectives you need to fulfill.

Objective:

Check the state of the water filtration unit

Check the state of the generator

Location of the YBL-1 Bunker (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

After accepting this Living in Burrows task, your first objective is to reach location YBL-1, which can be found at map coordinates 143, 122. Zoom in on the map to locate the YBL-1 Storage Entrance; proceed there to access the bunker. However, be aware that the second objective lies within a locked room, necessitating the acquisition of the YBL-1 Generator Room Key.

YBL-1 Generator Room Key (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

This key can be found on an AI opponent, so explore areas such as the Barracks and the vicinity of the YBL-1 Main Entrance, eliminating AI adversaries along the way. The key may not be immediately available, so exercise patience.

Upon entering the bunker via the storage entrance, eliminate all AI enemies encountered. Eventually, one of their bodies is likely to have the required key, though the process may vary in duration depending on luck.

Location of the Water Filtration Room (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

After acquiring the key, proceed through the bunker tunnel to its end. On your right side, you'll encounter a door leading to a staircase. Head down the stairs, turn left, and then take another immediate left, where you'll find a door. Enter this room to find another door directly ahead labeled Water Filtration Room.

Checking the state of the water filtration unit (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

Inside, on the left side, you'll notice a panel featuring pipes and meters. Approach the panel, and a prompt will appear, asking you to Check the State, thereby completing your first objective.

Location of the Generator Control Room (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

Next, backtrack through both doors and head left, proceeding eastward in the tunnel. Look for 'EA' written on the wall, and nearby, you'll find a door marked Generator Control Room. Use the previously acquired key to unlock it, then enter.

On the right side, you'll find a similar panel to the one before. Approach it and check the state of the generator to complete the second task.

With this, you will complete the Living In Burrows mission in Gray Zone Warfare. It is recommended that you go in with a squad. Finding the key may take considerable time, so dividing up and tackling different areas with your squad can increase the chances of obtaining the required key more quickly.

Check out our other mission guides relating to this game: