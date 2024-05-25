Test Results in Gray Zone Warfare require you to find and retrieve the testing kit and report back to Lab Rat. There are many similar tasks where you must find something from a certain area. This type of task is easy to complete but requires proper coordinates and exact locations.

However, the task Test Results in Gray Zone Warfare can be a challenging one as the area will be guarded by several AI enemies. You can expect some difficult gunfights, so before jumping into the location, make sure to carry a good weapon with you.

This article will focus on how to complete Test Results in Gray Zone Warfare.

Detailed guide on how to complete Test Results in Gray Zone Warfare

Test Results task map location in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

To complete the task, you must head towards the shopping center in Tiger Bay. There are two ways to reach that location: one is Juliet 1 LZ and the other is Juliet 2 LZ. Both landing zones are of the same distance, so you can land on any of these two zones. Note that the Tiger Bay area will be heavily guarded by enemies, so it's recommended to take precautions before entering the area.

Once you enter the shopping mall, go to the second floor, where you will find a pharmacy by the name Pinpua. Upon entering the pharmacy, you will find the storage area. The testing kit will be kept on the last shelf of that storage area.

After you take the kit, return to the base camp and report back to Lab Rat. To do so, find the nearest extraction and call the helicopter. Once you are at your base camp, open the Menu option, select Vendor then click on Lab Rat, and select the Hand-Over option to complete the missions and get some rewards.

Rewards after successful completion of Test Results in Gray Zone Warfare

Rewards after completing Test Results in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Rewards are crucial in the title as they help complete difficult missions easily. Completion of every task offers some unique rewards. For completing Test Results in Gray Zone Warfare the rewards are:

x4 LBlood

$9200

2000 XP

+200 Reputation with Lab Rat

