How to complete Wanted Man in Gray Zone Warfare

Wanted Man is a single-objective mission given by Gunny, one of the six vendors available in Gray Zone Warfare. The mission requires infiltrating Fort Narith's Headquarters to retrieve intel about a prisoner. The area is full of armed AI soldiers, and the exact location of the intel is unknown, making the task challenging. Searching for the intel while tackling enemies can be time-consuming and risky.

However, knowing the precise location of the intel makes the mission significantly easier. This guide provides details about the Wanted Man mission and the exact location of the intel to help you complete the mission quickly.

Wanted Man mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare

Wanted Man mission objective (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/13lacklight)

The Wanted Man mission's objective is the same across all available factions in Gray Zone Warfare: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

Gunny's tasks are both captivating and demanding, presenting opportunities to earn generous amounts of cash upon completion.

In the Wanted Man mission, the objective is to retrieve intel about the prisoner and report back to Gunny.

Location of the Fort Narith Headquarters (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

After accepting the mission, proceed towards Fort Narith in the southwestern direction of the map, and consider deploying at the LZ Delta 1 deployment point. Once deployed, consult your map and locate the Headquarters at coordinates 143, 129. Take the Fort Narith Main Entrance route to reach the headquarters.

Do keep in mind that the area will have dozens of AI Soldiers, so it is highly recommended that you bring a scoped rifle and take out enemies from a safe distance.

The hallway that you need to take to reach Office 1-3 (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

Once inside the headquarters building via the main entrance, you'll encounter a statue. Proceed by taking a right turn and continue along the corridor until you reach its end. At the end of the hallway, you'll find a door on your right marked Office 1-3.

Collecting the Interrogation Order ((Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight || YouTube/JudgeTwoFive)

Enter the office, where you'll find a computer positioned to your right. Next to it, you'll notice a folder. Approach it to trigger a prompt indicating Interrogation Order. Collect the order, and then extract from the region, returning to base.

Now select Gunny from the vendor's list and Hand Over the file to him to complete the mission.

Upon completion, you will receive the following rewards:

RPC vest

$8300

2000 XP

200 Reputation with Gunny

