How to complete "The Centaur and the Stone" in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was launched on February 10, 2023, and quickly gained popularity across multiple platforms. It lets you explore the open wizarding world, catch magical beasts, learn new spells, and solve puzzles. The game offers exciting content and a compelling plot to entertain players.

There are numerous side quests accessible in addition to the primary storyline. Side quests, in particular, put your puzzle-solving abilities to the test while also keeping you amused.

"The Centaur and the Stone" is a side quest in the Poppy Sweeting Relationship Quest series, and you need to be at least level 19. Here, you and Poppy are sent on a mission by the former chief of the Centaurs to locate this rare Moonstone that might be able to save the endangered Snidgets.

A step-by-step guide to complete The Centaur and the Stone side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Location of the quest (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

1) Meet Poppy Sweetings.

To start the quest, you must travel south of Hogwarts to the Feldcroft Region and meet Poppy near Irondale, near the cave.

2) Inside the Moonstone garden

After entering the Moonstone garden cave, go down the stairs and use the Depulso spell on the left side of the hall to clear the blocked passage. Follow the passageway until you reach another chamber where you must defeat the Cottongrass Gugbog. Once again, use the Depulso spell on the bent door to clear the way.

Keep walking in the same direction until you reach a closed gate. You would require two Moths hidden in the chamber to unlock the door. Pulling the handles corresponding to the symbols on the intended wall allows you to access the stone walls obstructing the moths.

Levers you need to pull to reveal the 1 st month in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

The 1st moth can be found behind the second wall on the left side, and to open it, you need to pull both the pulleys on the left side using the Accio spell. Now, you must use Lumos by going near the moth and guiding it to one of its mechanisms.

Levers you need to pull to reveal the 2nd moth in Hogwarts Legacy(Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

The second moth is behind the first wall on the right side, and to access it, you need to pull the first pulley on the left side and then pull the other one that is first on the right side. Again, use Lucio to guide the moth to another moth mechanism.

Lastly, repeatedly cast Depulso to rotate the moth mechanism, which will open the entrance.

3) Open the Moth Door

Moth Door in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

In the next room, you will see a closed door which can be opened by placing three moths on their respective slots. You need to follow the following steps:

Collect the two moths from the last chamber one at a time. Now place them into the mechanisms present in the new room. Use Depulso on the left mechanism to raise the bridge. Cross the bridge and use Depulso on the proper mechanism to raise the third moth. Guide the newly emerged moth to the door using Lumos. Return to the primary mechanisms and direct the last two moths to the locked door.

The door is now unlocked and you can proceed further.

4) Dive into the water

The area where you need to dive in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

Following this route, you will encounter two Great Spined Dugbogs, which you must defeat before entering the water and swimming until you reach the spot where you have the option to dive.

5) Collect the Moonstone

Following that, you will arrive at the gorgeous island with the magnificent Moontree. Continue along the path, turn slightly right, and cast Incendio to burn the bushes so you can continue and climb up the cliff to retrieve the Moonstone.

Placing the Moonstone in the hedge in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/FP Good Game)

Now, talk to Poppy. You must decline the slope and ascend the opposing hill after the cutscene. Place the Moonstone in the henge. There will be another cutscene; now gather the Moonstone. This completes the side mission The Centaur and the Stone in Hogwarts Legacy.

Poll : 0 votes