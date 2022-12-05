How to complete The Lost Treasure Svartalfheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Walkthrough guide, rewards, and more explained

God of War Ragnarok includes several side quests and collectible missions in the form of Favors for players to complete, which are spread across the Nine Realms. These Favors reward players with useful loot for their endeavors, and the storylines provided by these side quests help flesh out the game's world even more.

This guide will detail the completion of a particularly lengthy Favor located within Svartalfheim, The Lost Treasure. God of War Ragnarok players interested in completing this Favor must keep in mind that they must have at least finished Chapter 10 of the main campaign to obtain the Draupnir Spear before attempting this quest.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to progress through The Lost Treasure Favor (Svartalfheim) in God of War Ragnarok

Gamers wishing to begin this quest must first head to Dragon Beach in Svartalfheim. From there, climb up the chain to the left of the Nornir Chest and use your Draupnir Spear to attack the weak spot in the dock. Head upwards and speak to the ghost to begin this Favor.

The ghost will ask you to find his missing son, offering Kratos a hidden treasure as his reward. From here on out, players can simply refer to the following steps to easily progress through this Favor in God of War Ragnarok:

Head up the nearby structure and use your Blades of Chaos to get across to the other side of the dock. Turn left and jump across the wide gap once you reach here.

Turn left near the end of the dock to enter a cave. Pass through the passage known as ‘Alberich Hollow’ to be ambushed by several enemies.

Quickly defeat these foes and pick up the bomb on the pot to throw it at the golden rocks that are blocking the way forward.

Once the rocks detonate, move forward to face off against even more enemies. Make sure to deal with the Nokken first to make the fight slightly easier.

Grab another bomb from the pot on your right and throw it at the golden rubble blocking your path.

Waiting behind the rubble is an Ormstunga. After defeating this rather troublesome enemy, you can grab yet another bomb from the pot.

Grab onto the ledge on the left side of the arena and head forward once again to find more golden rubble blocking your path. Use the bomb you previously collected to clear the path ahead.

Drop down to interact with a pillar. You should spot an illuminated treasure chest to your left.

Interact with this chest to open it and complete one half of the quest. Continue ahead to find the ghost’s son after looting the cache.

Throw down the chains and enter a dock. Hop onto the boat and row your way across to the Alberich Island dock.

Head into the island and deal with the enemiespresent there.

Aim and throw your Draupnir Spear at the air stream on the wall. Head to the top using the Spear to finally come face-to-face with the Ghost’s son.

Talk to him to progress in this quest. Now, players will have to find the third and final part of the quest, the hidden treasure.

Turn right and instruct your companion to use Sonic Arrows to detonate the green rocks in your way. Walk into this path to turn right and come across a geyser.

Throw your Spear at the water leaking from the rock and detonate it to unleash the geyser.

Swing over using your Blades to the platform below, across the elevator.

Move across the ledge to your right to turn around and detonate your Spear on another weak spot of a giant boulder in your path.

Kratos will come across a structure with chains. Interact with this to lower a gate, and throw your Leviathan Axe at the blue wheel to freeze the mechanism in place.

Instruct your partner to shoot out a Sigil Arrow in front of the gears.

Swing to the platform on the water, and head to the other side to recall your Axe.

Use the Axe to freeze the geyser in front of you and call down the elevator.

Once you’re on the elevator, recall your Axe once more to move up.

Kill the Wrenches in this area and then use your Blades to grapple across to the top of the island.

Keep pushing forward to find the glowing Alberich Island Lost Treasure chest. Interact with the chest to loot it and obtain your rewards.

Head back to the Dragon beach using the zipline and talk to the ghost to complete this Favor.

What does completing The Lost Treasure Favor reward players with in God of War Ragnarok?

Completing this particularly lengthy quest in God of War Ragnarok rewards players with additional game lore and these rewards:

The Jewel of Yggdrasil, obtained on looting the chest (Image via YouTube/Wow Quests)

3000 XP for Kratos

750 XP for your partner

Hacksilver

Folkvangr Whetstone

Jewel of Yggdrasil

30x Whispering Slab

Officially released on November 9, 2022, God of War Ragnarok is an action-adventure game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 consoles. It's a sequel to 2018's God of War and is set in Norse mythology, featuring the return of Kratos and his son Atreus as they battle fate and try to prevent the onset of Ragnarok.

