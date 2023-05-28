How to complete Timawak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is known for its challenging gameplay, with various distinct and difficult missions, side quests, and Shrines. Within these Shrines, players encounter tough challenges that cater to those who enjoy tackling tricky puzzles and engaging in battles. Overcoming these challenges demands strategic thinking, keen observation, and survival skills.

Engaging in Shrine quests is important since they provide significant rewards upon completion, including valuable items, such as weapons, equipment, precious treasures, and the Light of Blessing.

Knowing how to utilize the game's abilities is crucial to overcome challenges. In the Timawak Shrine, players must navigate through multiple sections. But upon entering the shrine, they encounter the obstacle of lava obstructing their paths, intensifying the difficulty of their objective.

How to complete the challenge of Timawak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Timawak Shrine can be found in the Eldin Canyon (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The Timawak Shrine can be found in the Eldin Canyon, close to Goronbi Lake. It presents a challenge called "Against The Flow." As you step inside the Shrine, you come across a vast room with a pool of lava. On the left side, you will see a series of floating stones. By leaping onto these stones, you can proceed to the next section.

Proceed by eliminating the Soldier Construct (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Once you proceed to the next section, head towards the left, where you will encounter a Soldier Construct. Proceed by eliminating him and progressing forward until you reach a subsequent area featuring floating stones above molten lava. At this point, you will encounter two options for advancing through the next section.

The first choice entails utilizing the Recall ability to rewind time, effectively reversing the movements of the stones. Alternatively, you can employ the Ultrahand ability to align the floating stones, creating a pathway for your passage.

Unlock the chest to acquire a Strong Zonaite Shield (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Choose whichever approach suits you best and proceed. As you advance to the next area, you will encounter a small metallic sphere with stones nearby and a treasure chest lying ahead. To access the chest treasure, utilize the Ultrahand power to align the stones. Once accomplished, unlock the chest to acquire a Strong Zonaite Shield.

Utilize the Ultrahand capability to move the small sphere (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

You must now utilize the Ultrahand capability to move the small sphere and position it inside the hole near the locked door. Return to the previous area and insert the ball into the hole to unlock the pathway to the Light of Blessing.

Activate the fan and ascend to the upper section (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To acquire the Light of Blessing, you must traverse the final lava pool. Proceed towards the right, where you will discover a small fan. Activate it and ascend to the upper section. Upon reaching this area, you will come across water pumps. Utilize the Ultrahand ability to place one of them on the floor.

Position the water pump close to the lava pool (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Position the water pump close to the lava pool and strike it, subsequently initiating the flow of water that will solidify into rock. Then, insert a small fan into it and strike it to set it in motion. Once activated, the rock will transport you directly to the Light of Blessing.

