How to complete the Wandering Dead side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake comprises a handful of side quests termed Merchant requests. These papers with a red seal seem blue from a distance and may be discovered in most chapters of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Tasks like destroying Blue Medallions, taking down mini-bosses, and requiring extensive investigation make up most merchant requests. The Wandering Dead side quest can be acquired in Chapter 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. You should ideally have a selection of potent weaponry in your arsenal by this point in the game to help you complete this mission successfully.

You can earn Spinels, which is in-game money, by completing these tasks.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Defeating the Regenerador to complete the Wandering Dead Merchant request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Towards the final section of Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 14, Ashley uses a crane and a wrecking ball to smash a wall. You need to check to your left as soon as you pass through the cracked wall to see the Wandering Dead Merchant request on a crate close to a damaged forklift.

According to the request, there have been reports of a mysterious body prowling around in the Incubation Lab. This is the same area you might have been to for obtaining the wrench in the previous chapter of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Turn around and proceed to the gate to the south after collecting the request note. Open it, go down the stairs, then continue heading north until you get to the Merchant.

Take the path opposite the Merchant and backtrack to the Incubation Lab area containing several tanks. If you killed all the enemies during your previous site visit, you would find only one Regenerador meandering around the lab. If not, then you will have to face multiple enemies simultaneously.

You might face multiple enemies in the lab (Image via Capcom)

Ashley can be protected by your orders to hide in a locker or keep away from the conflict. Your objective is a large Regenerador that produces sharp spikes that might seriously harm you if you were to be in their path. It is recommended that you use a rocket launcher against it.

Alternatively, you can arm a rifle with a Biosensor Scope attachment, which is a thermal scope showing the parasites inside the Regenerador's body. To harm this mini-boss, you must shoot them down. Although close combat is possible, attacking the target from a distance is best, especially outside the lab window.

Use the Biosensor Scope to spot the Regenerador's parasites (Image via Capcom)

While you can resort to standard weapons like shotguns or submachine guns, the Regenerador has tremendous resistance, which only results in wasting bullets on it. Use flash grenades to blind it, then throw hand grenades for further damage.

Do not forget to visit the Merchant after receiving your eight Spinels. You may utilize this additional money in Resident Evil 4 Remake to pay the Merchant for various weapon attachments and other practical enhancements. Feel free to refer to this guide on how to get and use Spinels.

The narrative of Resident Evil 4 Remake develops quickly, only pausing to solve puzzles occasionally. Along with fulfilling Merchant demands, you may actively participate in leisurely pursuits like looking for essential commodities and valuables like treasures. If you are still in the early sections of Resident Evil 4 Remake, peruse this guide on completing the Grave Robber side quest.

