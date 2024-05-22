How to convert Apex Legends sensitivity to XDefiant

Ubisoft’s latest first-person shooter, XDefiant, has taken the community by surprise with its refined gunplay and crisp movement mechanics. It brings back some of the most popular arcade-style features, which enable players to enjoy fast-paced gunfights, with certain class-specific abilities for all factions. The experience is similar to Electronic Art’s Apex Legends.

This article highlights the best way to convert the sensitivity settings from Apex Legends to Ubisoft’s XDefiant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

A complete guide: Converting Apex Legends sensitivity to XDefiant

Apex Legends sensitivity settings tab (Image via Electronic Arts)

Multiple websites on the internet can save up a chunk of your time and calculate the exact sensitivity you need to use, considering a different game as the reference. However, XDefiant is a fresh title, so this feature might not be readily available at the moment. This means that you can only rely on yourself and your mechanical ability to fine-tune the sensitivity settings in the new shooter title.

Here is how you can convert your Apex Legends sensitivity to XDefiant by yourself and calibrate it to your exact needs:

Launch Apex Legends and go to the “Firing Range” to set a baseline for your sensitivity. Ideally, the sensitivity is set in such a way that when you move your mouse from one end of the mouse pad to the other, you can perform a 360-degree turn in place.

Once this is done, you can close the game and go over and boot up XDefiant from Ubisoft’s game client.

When the game loads for the first time, it will have a default set of settings for almost all the items. The sensitivity is also set at a default number.

You will need to enter a casual match and check if the default sensitivity feels too fast or slow for you.

Depending on that, you need to scale it up or down. Then, you can perform the same 360-degree turn test in the lobby to correctly set the sensitivity settings.

XDefiant sensitivity settings tab (Image via Ubisoft)

For example, if a player uses their mouse at 1600 DPI and has a 0.8 sensitivity in Apex Legends, the XDefiant sensitivity turns out to be almost perfect at around 8 sensitivity. This would mean that you can simply set the sensitivity as 10 times what you would use in Apex Legends.

For ease of understanding, this results in:

XDefiant sensitivity = 10 x Apex Legends sensitivity (provides an approximate range so your preferred sensitivity could be a few points higher or lower)

It is important to note that this is not the most precise way to calculate or convert your Apex Legends sensitivity to Ubisoft's shooter. This method will provide you with an approximate, and you would then have to adjust it for the best sensitivity that suits you and your playstyle. You can also experiment with different sensitivities instead of having a global set of numbers for your mouse settings.

That concludes this guide for converting Apex Legends sensitivity to XDefiant.

