How to counter Ashe in Overwatch 2

Ashe is a Damage hero in Overwatch 2, and according to the game’s lore, she is the leader of the Deadlock Gang and a known entity in the criminal underworld. She packs a powerful punch with two weapons, explosives, and a trustworthy sidekick.

Ashe is a comparatively easy hero to learn, but mastering her is a different story entirely. She utilizes multiple standard abilities that can prove to be lethal when used efficiently. The learning curve for the character is gentle at first but gets steep as players move up the ranks.

Ashe has a total of three abilities (excluding her primary fire) that she can use to take down opponents on the battlefield.

Overwatch 2 Ashe counter picks

Overwatch 2 retains all of the older heroes and maps that were present in its predecessor and also includes additional content like new heroes, maps, and game modes. The developers decided to alter the game format from its original 6v6 format to a more standard 5v5 format, which called for a few balance changes to all the heroes and maps to ensure a smooth transition.

Ashe is a hero who is not afraid of taking on a battle and can face adversity while fighting to survive. A player’s resourcefulness and presence of mind are crucial factors when picking her since her lethality comes at the cost of longer cooldowns on her abilities.

Ashe’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Ashe uses basic weapons and explosives that help her take down heroes from a distance. Additionally, she also has the ability to quickly deter any enemy hero who decides to push close and fight her upfront. Here is a list of all her abilities:

The Viper (Primary Fire): Use a semi-automatic weapon that can be used as a sniper by holding right-click to activate the zoom lens.

Use a semi-automatic weapon that can be used as a sniper by holding right-click to activate the zoom lens. Coach Gun (L-Shift): Use a short-range shotgun that knocks back enemies and pushes Ashe away from the blast.

Use a short-range shotgun that knocks back enemies and pushes Ashe away from the blast. Dynamite (E): Throw a stick of dynamite that explodes after a delay. Shoot the dynamite to make it explode immediately.

Throw a stick of dynamite that explodes after a delay. Shoot the dynamite to make it explode immediately. B.O.B (Ultimate): Deploy Bob on the battlefield. He can knock enemies into the air and shoot them down with his hand cannons.

Ashe counters

Ashe is fragile to compensate for the absurd amount of damage she can inflict on her enemies in a very short amount of time. She is a hero who needs support throughout the match to perform her duties and not be targeted by the opposing team.

Here are the best counter picks that can shut Ashe down:

Widowmaker

Tracer

Reinhardt

Sombra

Widowmaker is a strong Overwatch 2 sniper who can remove Ashe from the equation with one clean and charged headshot. She can also quickly move herself to another location or get closer to Ashe and burst her down with an automatic rifle and poison traps.

Tracer is one of the most agile Damage characters in Overwatch 2 and is capable of confusing enemies while inflicting continuous damage on them. She can quickly track down Ashe and take her out without giving the enemy team a chance to react or retaliate.

Reinhardt is a staple Tank hero in the game and is one of the best when it comes to blocking projectiles. He can charge in Ashe’s direction and pin her to a wall or other map structure. A few swings from his rocket hammer will quickly take down Ashe and send her back to respawn.

Sombra is a lethal Damage hero who specializes in breaching the enemy’s line of defense. She can turn invisible and quickly find a route to appear behind the entire opposing team and an unsuspecting Ashe. She can then silence Ashe's abilities and burst her down with her SMG weapon to secure an easy kill.

