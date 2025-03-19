During any combat scenarios, if you are able to parry incoming strikes, you will be able to execute a counter-attack in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The latest entry to the AC series sees a few improvements to the combat, including some extensive overhauls to the existing systems. Counter-attacking in the game comes in two stages, and you will need to practice a bit before you get the hang of it.

This article will go over how you can parry and counter-attack in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Explaining parrying and how to counter-attack in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You can execute a counter-attack in Assassin's Creed Shadows when the enemy is glowing orange/ yellow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Executing a counter-attack in Assassin's Creed Shadows relies on your ability to parry incoming attacks. You can use the following buttons on your keyboard/ controller to perform a parry/ deflect in the game.

LB on the Xbox controller

L1 on the PlayStation DualSense controller

Q on keyboard

While the parry button is the same as that of a block in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will need to time it perfectly as the attack is about to connect to deflect it. Note that you will be able to parry attacks that glow blue/ white if your timing is correct, but it won't work on the enemy attacks glowing red.

Once you perfectly parry an enemy attack, time will slow down for you for a brief moment, and you will see the enemy emit a yellow/ orange glow (indicating they are vulnerable).

This is your cue to perform a counter-attack in Assassin's Creed Shadows, which can be done by simply pressing your attack button during this time. Doing so will damage the enemy with a blow that they won't be able to dodge.

Both Naoe and Yasuke can parry and counter-attack in the game, but you will need to be very careful with your timing. In Yasuke's case, as he is a bit tanky, you will not be punished as much for missing a parry unless you are playing on a high difficulty. However, since Naoe is relatively weak, getting hit will take out a significant chunk of your HP while playing as her.

