How to counter Baptiste in Overwatch 2?

Baptiste is a support-class hero in Overwatch 2, who is an adept combatant as well as a healer who aids his team on the battlefield to last longer and fight more fiercely. He is a medic who packs heavy firepower with cutting-edge technology that can stop enemies in their tracks and take map control.

Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now and carries forward the legacy started by its predecessor. Blizzard Entertainment released its latest title in the hero-shooter genre and it quickly rose in popularity, establishing itself as a dominant esports title.

Overwatch 2 has a total of three hero classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Baptiste is a capable battle-hardened medic combatant who can hold his ground against the opposing team while providing much-required assistance. He has various abilities that can shield his allies from imminent death and amplify their outgoing damage to send enemy heroes to their graves.

Baptiste has a total of four abilities excluding his primary weapon that he utilizes to become a formidable force on any map.

Baptiste understands the importance of providing teammates with necessary aid in Overwatch 2

The entire previous roster of heroes and maps are featured in Overwatch 2 with additional ones to increase the content in this new title. The developers deemed it necessary to introduce certain balance changes and tweaks to heroes across the board. This allowed the player base to transition smoothly into the standard 5v5 match format instead of the original 6v6 format that was followed in Overwatch.

Baptiste follows a path that he forged for himself, healing where he can and fighting when he is required to. Following the noble path of healing the world and aiding his allies to win crucial battles, he can stand steadfast against great odds and secure the ultimate victory even in the face of adversity.

Baptiste’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Before delving into Baptiste's counter picks, it is important to know his abilities. Baptiste understands the needs on the battlefield and the importance of providing teammates with the necessary aid that can quickly turn the tide in their favor. His abilities allow him to rejuvenate his team while he holds the fort down, providing time for the entire team to regroup. Here is a list of all his abilities.

Biotic Launcher (Primary Fire): Fire in bursts of three rounds that damages enemies. The weapon can be used as a launcher on allies to heal them.

Fire in bursts of three rounds that damages enemies. The weapon can be used as a launcher on allies to heal them. Regenerative Burst (L-Shift): Activate to instantly heal allies in an area of effect.

Activate to instantly heal allies in an area of effect. Immortality Field (E): Deploy a drone that protects allies from dying. The drone can be destroyed by enemies.

Deploy a drone that protects allies from dying. The drone can be destroyed by enemies. Amplification Matrix (Ultimate): Create a matrix that amplifies outgoing damage of allies and also increases healing effects.

Create a matrix that amplifies outgoing damage of allies and also increases healing effects. Exo Boots (Passive): Crouch to gain a higher and more powerful jump.

Genji, Sombra, and more Baptiste counters

Baptiste is a fragile hero but has evasion abilities that make it hard to corner him directly and take him down. He also holds several abilities that can provide him with enough assistance for his team to regroup and aid him in his battles

Here are the most effective heroes who can eliminate Baptiste.

D.VA

Genji

Roadhog

Sombra

D.VA is a tank hero who can deal massive amounts of damage and even block incoming projectiles. She can use her movement abilities to close the gap between her and Baptiste while blasting him down. She can also chase him down in a scenario where he uses his evasion abilities to rejuvenate.

Genji is a high-damage output hero in Overwatch 2 who can move erratically, making it really difficult for players to track his movements and shoot him down. He can quickly perform jumps and wall climbs to get to high ground and shoot down Baptiste before he has a chance to react. Genji can also utilize his dash ability to chase and eliminate him, should he try to retreat to cover.

Roadhog is an absolute menace who can quickly regenerate his own health and keep on fighting without having to retreat. Using his hook ability, he can isolate Baptiste from the opposing team and burst him down with his shotguns, before he can deploy healing countermeasures.

Sombra is a damage-class hero who can quickly breach the enemy’s defensive line with her invisibility and take down supports cowering behind the cover of their tanks. She can silence Baptiste’s abilities and burst him down with her SMG weapon and remove him from the equation easily.

This concludes with the most effective heroes to pick against a Baptiste player to shut down his immortalizing abilities on the battlefield. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Overwatch 2 hero counter guides.

Poll : 0 votes