How to counter Hanzo in Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 player base is filled with highly skilled Hanzo users who can quickly strike down opponents. This sharpshooter hero can inflict severe damage on the enemy team and collect positional information with the sonar arrow ability.

Most fragile heroes in Overwatch 2 are prone to fall victim to Hanzo’s headshots and get instantly erased from the map. The team inherently requires an adept Tank and Support player to counter Hanzo from the front lines. Hanzo is a ranged combatant who can easily take advantage of heights with his passive ability, which makes it important for Tanks to take close-quarter fights.

Here is a list of heroes that can be used to counter Hanzo in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 hero counters for Hanzo

Overwatch 2 contains three hero classes - Damage, Tank, and Support. Hanzo is a member of the damage class and is a bow and arrow user. The hero utilizes rudimentary abilities to change the pace of the match. However, Hanzo's small health pool makes him vulnerable to abilities and regular attacks.

Hanzo’s abilities

Here is a list of Hanzo’s abilities with a brief description that players can use in Overwatch 2.

Storm Bow (Primary fire): Hanzo uses Storm Bow to shoot lethal arrows. The arrows can be charged to travel further and take long-range fights.

Storm Arrows: Enable this ability to shoot out five arrows continuously with reduced damage output. These arrows can bounce off of map structures to hit enemy heroes.

Sonic Arrow: This ability can reveal the location of enemies for a short duration in a small area. The detection wave goes through map structures and walls.

Lunge: Players can use this ability to double jump mid-air and move toward a specific direction.

Dragonstrike (Ultimate): Charge the Storm Bow and shoot deadly Twin Dragons that inflict critical damage on enemy heroes. This ability can also pass through map structures.

Charge the Storm Bow and shoot deadly Twin Dragons that inflict critical damage on enemy heroes. This ability can also pass through map structures. Wall Climb (Passive): Hanzo can climb walls and gain height for high-ground control.

Hanzo counters

The counters for damage heroes remain common in most situations with a few specialized counter picks. Hanzo players mainly situate themselves at the backlines behind the vanguard and support heroes. Here is a list of all the heroes who can effectively counter Hanzo in Overwatch 2.

Roadhog

Roadhog is a Tank hero who can mitigate large amounts of damage due to his vast health pool. His ability to heal makes it easy for players to close the gap between Hanzo and themselves. Utilizing Roadhog’s hook ability and primary fire combo, players can easily one-shot Hanzo.

Ana

Ana is a Support class hero who uses a modified sniper rifle to heal allies and inflict anti-heal effects on enemy heroes. She can also use her sleep dart to neutralize and eliminate Hanzo. Moreover, Ana can use her ultimate to help allied heroes to push forward and take down Hanzo.

Widowmaker

Widowmaker is one of the most lethal Damage class heroes. She uses a rifle that can become a sniper and take down fragile enemies with a single clean headshot. She can also launch poison traps that can deal continuous damage and flush Hanzo out of his place.

D.Va

D.Va is another capable Tank hero who can utilize her mobility to quickly chase down Hanzo. Her defense matrix ability can cancel out the arrows and easily avoid damage. D.Va can also use her missiles to inflict burst damage on Hanzo.

It is important to remember that players can utilize different heroes to counter Hanzo. The proficiency and skill level of the player plays a significant role in such situations. The choice of heroes can differ for every individual player.

