How to counter PEKKA in Clash Royale

Defeating PEKKA in Clash Royale requires strategy and accuracy, especially if you want to halt its relentless assault and protect your towers. PEKKA is one of the strongest tanks in the game, and his massive damage potential necessitates a careful reaction.

In this guide, we will examine some practical strategies to overcome PEKKA in Clash Royale and obtain the upper hand in battle. You will learn how to outsmart opponents using PEKKA in Clash Royale by employing high-damage air units, swarm infantry, and building placement techniques.

Strategies to counter PEKKA in Clash Royale

1) Leverage swarm troops

PEKKA's poor attack speed makes it vulnerable to swarming tactics. Low-cost swarm units like Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, and Minion Horde are excellent at overpowering PEKKA while doing consistent damage. Deploy these troops wisely to swiftly encircle PEKKA, diverting its attention and impeding its progress toward your towers in Clash Royale.

The sheer quantity of swarm troops can quickly deplete PEKKA's health, shifting the tide of battle in your favor. However, be cautious of opponent spells such as Zap or Arrows, which can annihilate your swarm units in an instant, leaving your defense vulnerable. To reduce this danger, consider baiting out opposing spells before committing your swarm troops, or include spell-resistant choices in your deck.

2) Employ high-damage air units

Exploiting PEKKA's vulnerability to air attacks is an effective countermeasure. Cards like Mega Minion, Baby Dragon, and Inferno Dragon have high damage potential while remaining safely out of PEKKA's grasp. Position these air units behind your Crown Towers so they can target PEKKA as they arrive. By attacking PEKKA's health from afar, you can weaken it drastically before it poses a serious threat to your towers.

Air troops can be more effective when paired with a tank or distraction unit, such as Ice Golem, as this diverts PEKKA's attention and maximizes damage output. Keep in mind that opposing air defenses such as Electro Wizard or Baby Dragon may impede your aerial assault, so adjust your tactics properly to counter these dangers.

3) Master building placement and pulling tactics

You can easily alter the path of PEKKA in Clash Royale with strategic placements of various buildings at your disposal, guiding it away from your towers and into the defensive troops' field of fire. Use structures like Tesla, Cannon, or Inferno Tower, and position them strategically to draw PEKKA towards them, giving your other troops valuable time to engage.

Placing buildings strategically in the center of your side of the arena not only redirects PEKKA's approach but also delays its arrival at your Crown Towers, giving your defensive units more opportunities to deplete their health.

Furthermore, positioning diversion units such as Ice Golem or Knight in front of PEKKA might impede its momentum, allowing your defending forces to concentrate their firepower on defeating this deadly menace.

