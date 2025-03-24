Ammo in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land is a resource you should pay attention to when using your guns in the game. The latest Atelier title features an extensive crafting system called "Synthesis," which lets you create various items, including ammo for your guns that you will need to use during combat and exploration.

This guide explains how to craft ammo in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

Guns require ammo to shoot (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You need to use the Synthesis system to craft ammo in Atelier Yumia. More specifically, the "Simple Synthesis" sub-system that unlocks along with it. To create bullets in the game, the following elements are required:

Recipe

Ingredients

Once you've unlocked the crafting system, open the radial menu and select the "Simple Synthesis" tab (usually located at the top).

This will bring up the Simple Synthesis menu. From there, choose the recipe for the respective ammo you want to craft and check if you have the required materials to build it. If not, you'll need to scout through the surroundings to acquire them.

Iron and Energy are required in all the recipes. You can find the former by breaking rocks like Crystals in the overworld, while energy is something Yumia will possess in a fairly large quantity provided she isn't in a Manabound region.

Once you have all the ingredients, select the recipe, choose the amount of bullets you want to create, confirm the process and you'll craft some ammo in the game.

Ammo types and recipes

Crafting regular ammo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

There are a total of four ammo types, each with specific material requirements. Here's what you need to make one stack of each:

Regular Ammo — 2% Energy, 3x Iron

Burst Ammo — 2% Energy, 5x Iron, 3x Saltpeter

Slicing Ammo — 4% Energy, 5x Iron, 3x Powder

Scan Ammo — Infinite Ammo

That concludes our guide on how to craft ammo in Atelier Yumia.

